40 Killer Birthday Party Outfit Ideas to Wear to Your Next Fete

Whether you’re the birthday girl or you’re heading out to toss one (or five) back on your friend’s big day, getting dressed for a birthday party is always a fun task. These gatherings are all about having fun and celebrating, so we think your outfit should mirror that vibe. Rules are for other occasions—birthday parties are for dancing, drinking, and enjoying life.

No matter where you’re heading to celebrate, parties are an opportunity to go all-out with your look. In the mood to give off serious sexy feels? Try a high-slit skirt with a crop top. Feeling more casual? Denim-on-denim or a jumpsuit can look casual yet still dressy enough for a soirée.

To give you all the birthday party outfit inspo, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite street style looks, ahead.