40 Killer Birthday Party Outfit Ideas to Wear to Your Next Fete

Kristen Bousquet
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfit Ideas
40 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Whether you’re the birthday girl or you’re heading out to toss one (or five) back on your friend’s big day, getting dressed for a birthday party is always a fun task. These gatherings are all about having fun and celebrating, so we think your outfit should mirror that vibe. Rules are for other occasions—birthday parties are for dancing, drinking, and enjoying life.

No matter where you’re heading to celebrate, parties are an opportunity to go all-out with your look. In the mood to give off serious sexy feels? Try a high-slit skirt with a crop top. Feeling more casual? Denim-on-denim or a jumpsuit can look casual yet still dressy enough for a soirée.

To give you all the birthday party outfit inspo, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite street style looks, ahead.

1 of 40
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing velvet thigh high boots
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing pink romper
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing red skirt

Nora Aradi

STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing maxi dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing lavender sweater
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing jeans and high heels

Vlada Cotorobai

STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing denim jumpsuit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing two piece set
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing casual dress

Love or Money

STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing printed pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing patchwork denim and cropped top
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing neutral dress and thigh-high boots

Shiny Honey

STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing western outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing pastel pants and jacket
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing denim and fur
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing sequin skirt
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing pink dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing long black skirt

The Hunter Collector

STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing striped sequin skirt
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing baker boy hat
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing velvet pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing all red outfit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing bohemian dress

Moda Mama

STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing pink set
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing black suit set
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing red dress

Tom G Fashion

STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing blue dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing denim on denim
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing blue and white striped dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing dress with tights

Namastrend

STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing fringe skirt
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing athleisure
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing high-slit skirt
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing blue dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing black sequin dress

MXAGNES

STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing mustard yellow suit
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing beige dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing long sleeve denim jacket
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing printed dress
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Birthday Party Outfits | Style influencer wearing pink dress
Photo: Getty

