See Every Look from the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

by
Photo: Getty Images

The Billboard Music Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, but starting at 6, we’ll be keeping tabs on the red (sorry, magenta) carpet to see what everyone is wearing.

Will host Vanessa Hudgens show up in her Coachella best? How will Miley Cyrus change up her look to match her new sound? Will Selena Gomez show up arm-in-arm with The Weeknd?

READ MORE: Katy Perry’s New Song Just Might Be the Long-Awaited Taylor Swift Diss Track

Last year, Rihanna and Zendaya stole the show in vintage Mugler and Calvin Klein, respectively, and we’re looking forward to seeing who turns it out for 2017. Additional performers and attendees include Nicki Minaj, Hailee Steinfeld, Halsey, Rita Ora, Céline Dion (!), and Cher (!!), so there are bound to be some memorable ensembles ahead.

READ MORE: Is Miley Cyrus Trying to Bring Ombré Back?

Click through the slideshow below to see every look from the show:

1 of 7
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello
Photo: Getty Images
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus
Photo: Getty Images
Jessie Paege
Jessie Paege
Photo: Getty Images
Devon Lee Carlson
Devon Lee Carlson
Photo: Getty Images
Laura Marano
Laura Marano
Photo: Getty Images
Sibley Scoles
Sibley Scoles
Photo: Getty Images
Jeannie Mai
Jeannie Mai
Photo: Getty Images

