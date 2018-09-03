13 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Rock the Bike Shorts Trend

Until I started writing this article, I was very confident that American Royalty Kim Kardashian West started the bike-shorts-as-real-pants trend that is oh-so popular in 2018. But throughout the course of my research, I realized something pretty surprising—American Royalty didn’t start this trend… British Royalty did.

Turns out, back in 1995, people were already wearing bike shorts. But who looked the best in them? Princess Diana. (No surprise there.)

Nowadays, we’d be shocked to see a royal rocking bike shorts. But we have tons of respect for the late Princess Di (for a lot of reasons, but also) for inspiring a trend that, today, rules the streets of New York and Los Angeles. So, today, we’re going to show you how she wore them—plus, how 12 other trendy AF celebs left their own mark on the trend.

Scroll down to learn how you can replicate their athleisure ‘fits. We promise: There’s a style for everyone.