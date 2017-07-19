Beyonce’s Wax Figure Looks Nothing Like Her, and the Internet Is Pissed

We’re no strangers to coming across celebrity look-alikes. (Gigi Hadid, Ryan Gosling, and Kim Kardashian are just some recent gems we’ve found.) So when we heard wind that Beyonce—aka the Queen of Everything—was going to get her own wax figure at Madame Tussauds, we thought, if we couldn’t get a flesh-and-blood Beyonce twin, a wax one was probably second-best. Right? Wrong.

A wax figure of the 35-year-old singer is going viral after a Twitter user snapped a photo of the statue at Madame Tussauds’s New York City location, and the Internet noticed that there was something a little (more like, a lot) off with the supposed wax look-alike. Dressed in a blue sequined romper and black thigh-high boots, the wax figure was quickly roasted by the Internet for its perplexing light-toned skin and just general non-Beyonce characteristics.

In fact, the figure drew similarities to a plethora of other celebrities—including Lindsay Lohan, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, and Shakira—none of whom are Beyonce. Madame Tussauds recreating Kylie Jenner‘s wax figure so accurately that even her family was fooled, while making Beyonce look like a Shakira-Mariah-Carey-Lindsay-Lohan hybrid. (And from the looks of a tweet of other Beyonce wax figures from around the world, people really need to get their glasses checked before molding a wax-version Bey.)

While most of the time we can sorta, kinda see the resemblance in celebrity wax figures (even the worst ones), there’s no saving this one. On behalf of the world, Bey, we are so sorry. They really did you dirty.