The First Photo of Beyonce and Her Twins Is Breaking the Internet

It was an average night last night as the Internet was settling in and getting ready for bed. Then Beyonce dropped the first photo of her and her twins one month since giving birth to them, and all hell broke loose.

The 35-year-old gave the Internet a collective heart attack when she casually posted a photo of her cradling her newborn son and daughter, Sir and Rumi, while dressed like the holy goddess she is. Draped in a long purple gown with a floor-length veil hanging from her wavy blonde hair, Beyonce emitted a post-pregnancy glow as she welcomed her newborns in front of floral arch and ocean view. (Essentially, Bey pretty much just shat on every celebrity mom’s baby picture reveal in recent history.)

The “Formation” singer also confirmed that her son and daughter were born on June 13 with the caption, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾,” alerting the world that yesterday was their monthiversary.

Like the queen she is, Beyonce naturally caused the Internet to go into a frenzy over her super extra and on-brand baby announcement. (We should’ve known Bey wasn’t going to let the paparazzi steal her thunder, considering her explosive pregnancy announcement.)

For the BeyHive, the reactions varied from humor to shock to anger at Beyonce for dropping the pic right before the western hemisphere was heading to bed. But the general consensus fell along the lines of, “She did THAT!”

Of course, there were also people who poked fun at the twins’ names, Sir and Rumi.

With Rumi and Sir’s reveals getting bigger and bigger, we have no idea what to expect for the pictures of their first birthday. But if we were to guess, it would include a longer veil, more flowers, and the Internet being shook for a straight decade.