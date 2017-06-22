Here Are the *Rumored* Names of Beyonce and Jay Z’s Twins

And the mysterious case of Beyonce and Jay Z‘s twins continues…Nearly two weeks after the 35-year-old reportedly gave birth to her twins—a boy and a girl—on June 12, rumor has it that the “Formation” singer and her rapper husband have already chosen names for their little ones—and once your learn them, they’ll make total sense.

So, who is next in line for Queen Bey’s empire? (After Blue Ivy, of course.) Well, the *reported* names of Beyonce and Jay Z’s new son and daughter are…drumroll please…Shawn and Bea.

Yup, according gossip site Media Takeout, the A-list couple’s twins are named Shawn and Bea—and for loyal BeyHive members, you’ll know exactly why the parents-of-three chose those names.

Shawn—actually, Shawn Jr.—is the name of Jay Z’s real title, Shawn Corey Carter. As for Bea, we’re told that’s inspired by Beyonce’s shortened nickname, Bey. So for those who were hoping the parents would choose unique celebrity child names—likeTurquoise Algae or Platinum Leek—sorry, they’re actually quite ordinary.

While we know better than to trust any gossip site around, it makes total sense that Bey and Jay Z would go for more *traditional* names after all the hubbub of their pregnancy…so, for now, we’re believing it.

But, of course, that’s not the only rumor the Knowles-Carters have battled in the past week. On June 18, nearly a week after the date Us Weekly reported the power couple welcomed their twins, Beyonce’s dad, Matthews Knowles, spilled the beans on his daughters new bundles of joy. (Nice one, dad)

“Happy birthday to the twins! Love, granddad,” he tweeted, which made fans wonder if the twins’ *real* birthday was the 18th or the 12th.

On a sadder note, the twins are also facing health complications, according to TMZ. The site reports that Beyonce didn’t go her full term, which resulted in her twins coming premature. Per the site’s sources, the twins are currently “under the lights,” which suggests that the babies may have jaundice. (Because of elevated bilirubin levels, infants with jaundice are typically placed under lights to eliminate bilirubin in their blood.)

As for the babies sexes, which actually hasn’t been confirmed (neither has the birth, for that matter), the BeyHive is buzzing that Beyonce has been hinting at the twins being a boy and a girl all along with blue and pink Instagrams. (Sounds a little heteronormative for Beyonce, but OK…)

Though these are all rumors at this point, we’re hoping it won’t be too much longer until the family-of-five lets us meet “Shawn” and “Bea.”