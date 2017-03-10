Beyonce Is Reportedly Doing Intense SoulCycle During Her Pregnancy

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Beyonce is reportedly doing intense SoulCycle classes while pregnant. [Us Weekly]

These beauty tips from 80-year-olds are worth reading. [Byrdie]

Is this proof that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married? [Marie Claire]

Beauty brand nügg will be debuting a face mask subscription box on March 15 for $25 per month. [nügg]

Nicki Minaj just dropped three new songs. [Elle]

Fashion brand Oak said it launched plus-size clothes, but, um, it did not. [Racked]

How much vitamin D do you *really* need? [The Cut]

Nicolas Ghesquière’s former right-hand Natacha Ramsay-Levi will take over Chloé this year. [Refinery29]