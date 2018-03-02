Beyoncé High-Key Threw Shade at Tiffany Haddish with This Subtle Lyric

In case you haven’t heard, Beyoncé is back. The 36-year-old singer—along with her husband, Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, and Future—dropped a surprise song titled “Top Off” from Khaled’s upcoming album, Father of Asahd. And though the track is jam-packed with four all-star musicians, fans are confident that Queen Bey fit one more famous name in there—in the form of shade.

After the song premiered on Friday morning, Twitter was abuzz with speculation that Beyoncé low-key dissed her supposed friend and “Girls Trip” actress, Tiffany Haddish, with one subtle, yet shady, lyric: “If they tryna party with the queen, they gotta sign a non-disclosure.”

Fans are sure that the lyric references a TVOne interview last month in which Haddish retells a story about Bey swatting away a flirty actress who tried feeling up Jay-Z.

“I was talking to Jay-Z for a little bit and there was another actress that was there who was also talking to Jay-Z,” Haddish said. Beyoncé came walking up like, ‘Biiiiiitch!’ But she didn’t say that. But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.'”

Given Beyoncé’s notorious super-private life (she hasn’t given an interview since 2013 and may or may not have a secret Snapchat), it was only a matter of time until Haddish’s oversharing bit her in the ass. Fans are confident that Bey’s lyric is a dig at Haddish and suggests that before she allows new friends in her inner circle, they’re going to have to sign a non-disclosure agreement to keep personal details, like Beyoncé’s possession over Jay-Z, top-secret. Some even believe that the singer not-so-subtly yelled “Tiffany!” after the lyric to make her point loud and clear.

If this savage shade proves anything, it’s that you don’t mess with Beyoncé because she can end you just like that. We wish you luck, Tiffany.