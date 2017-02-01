Hold the Phone: Beyoncé Is Pregnant with Twins

When you’re Beyoncé, you don’t just announce that you’re pregnant with twins and move on with your life. No, when you’re Queen Bey, you post a shot of yourself in a bra and underwear on Instagram while caressing your baby bump, your flowing locks beneath a green tulle veil. And there’s a flower wreath behind you. And either a blue sky backdrop or, hell, who knows, maybe you pose mostly naked under the actual great blue sky. And to top it all off, you kneel on a bed of greenery.

Behold:

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyoncé wrote. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Because it has to be said, we’d just like to point out that this photo is practically begging to be a meme. But hey—at least nobody can accuse Beyoncé of being boring.