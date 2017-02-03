Beyoncé Is Reportedly Performing Pregnant at the Grammys

Remember when Beyoncé burned the house down at the MTV Video Music Awards when she announced her pregnancy with Blue Ivy? She sang her heart out, blew everyone’s minds, and then casually opened her jacket and rubbed her belly, signaling to millions of fans that she was with child. And then the camera panned to the audience, where Kanye West folded Jay-Z in a bear hug.

Well, she managed to top herself this time, with her recent announcement that she’s pregnant with twins. And wait, it gets even better: According to ET, Bey is performing at the Grammy Awards this year. Which are on February 12. As in, nine days from today.

According to ET, she was spotted yesterday rehearsing at a “secret location” in Los Angeles, “with a glam squad, camera crew and her team of dancers all in tow.” Sounds like Bey to us.

Anyone else super stoked? She’ll be joining the likes of The Weeknd, Daft Punk, Alicia Keys, Maren Morris, A Tribe Called Quest, Dave Grohl and Anderson .Paak. Blah, blah, blah, are any of them pregnant? We don’t think so.