Beyoncé Reportedly Has ‘Baby Fever’ and Is Ready to Start Having More Kids

It’s been almost a year since Beyoncé broke the internet when she announced that she was pregnant with twins on Instagram, but is she already ready to start trying again? According to a source for HollywoodLife, the 33-year-old singer has “baby fever” and wants to have another kid before she’s 40, but there’s one major thing stopping her: Coachella.

As BeyHive members remember, the “Hold Up” singer dropped out of Coachella 2017, two months before she was set to hit the stage, because she was pregnant with her twins, Rumi and Sir. According to the source, the mom of three doesn’t want to disappoint fans again, which is why she’s holding off on having a baby.

“Beyonce is getting baby fever again, but the Beyhive shouldn’t get excited for any pending announcements because it is extremely important for her to make up the Coachella dates this year that she wasn’t able to do last year,” the source said.

But Coachella isn’t the only thing stopping Bey’s baby-making with her husband, Jay-Z. The singer is reportedly working on a “secret album” to debut around the time of the music festival. Given Beyoncé will probably embark on a world tour after her album drops, it’s highly likely that a third pregnancy will have to be put on the back burner.

“She is planning a new secret album to be released right around the time of those shows,” the source said. “Which, of course, would lead into a world tour. So as much as she would love to be pregnant again, she is going to wait, but she is definitely interested in having another little one before she is 40!”

Of course, it’s important to note that these are all rumors, and until Beyoncé confirms her baby-making timeline herself, it’s best to take whatever a “source” says with a grain of salt. With that being said, we’re still super excited to know that a fourth Knowles-Carter kid may be on the way—however many years from now that may be. But what we’re really pumped for is imminent Bey music.