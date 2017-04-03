StyleCaster
An Inside Look at Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Style

Photo: Getty

Pregnant? Ever plan to be pregnant? Know someone who’s pregnant? Ever heard of pregnancy? Well, this post’s for you. In case you haven’t heard, Beyoncé’s pregnant. News flash, right? And she’s been styling her pregnancy belly (hello, twins!) with everything that screams “Beyoncé” and nothing that whispers, well, anything at all. She’s bringing it at level 100 on the daily, and if you thought she was the type to just slink around in jeans and an oversize T-shirt and call it a day, you were sorely wrong.

OK, there was the time she took in an NBA All-Star Game in jeans and a tee, but she topped it off with a silk kimono, stilettos, and an actual Gucci fan, so—that doesn’t really count. Bey has been wearing the most extra outfits of her whole life in the past couple of months since dropping news of her impending babies, and she clearly isn’t going to let a pesky little thing like a baby bump get in the way of high fashion. Ahead, behold the beauty that is Beyoncé’s pregnancy style.

Obviously, we have to start at the source: Here's the day that changed everything, a.k.a. the day Beyoncé announced her second pregnancy on Instagram.

For any haters who might argue this isn't a good example of style, we would remind you that you should only be so lucky as to have style like this.

One last one from the shoot, because we can't help ourselves. Girl, slay. 

And then there was the emerald green, tight AF dress to show off that bump.

Tell us, did you wear or do you plan to wear this kind of dress while pregnant? Just wondering.

No one has ever looked hotter in a velvet minidress, pregnant or no.

I mean, HAVE YOU EVER?!

And again, with a little story to go with.

One more, bc Bey was clearly feeling herself and who are we to stand in the way of greatness?

I mean, a Gucci fan to take in an NBA All-Star Game?? STOP. IT.

And that's how you win a Grammy.

x2.

It's actually too much, but we also want more.

Sup.

Dead.

