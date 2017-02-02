Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement Became the Most-Liked Instagram Ever Overnight

In case you haven’t heard, Beyoncé’s pregnant. People completely lost their minds over the announcement on Instagram, making their voices heard across social media platforms in a very real way. And now, we have conclusive evidence that Bey’s big reveal really was one of the most exciting Insta moments of all time: With almost 8 million likes in less than 24 hours, the photo she shared yesterday is now officially the most-liked Instagram of all time. Damn.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyoncé wrote. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Sorry, Selena Gomez. Your Coke ad is no longer the most-liked Insta ever—you’ve been upstaged by Beyoncé. But, just think—if Gomez announces her pregnancy on Instagram, we bet that’ll get even more likes than Queen B’s IG. Let’s all hope.