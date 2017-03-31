StyleCaster
Share

Beyoncé Might Play Nala in the Upcoming Lion King Remake!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beyoncé Might Play Nala in the Upcoming Lion King Remake!

by
26 Shares
Beyonce Pregnant
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond. 

Our beloved Bey might be playing Nala in the upcoming remake of the Lion King! [Essence]

Drybar and Glamsquad are putting local salons out of business. [Racked]

Kris Jenner shared the ultimate #tbt of daughters Kendall and Kylie from a much, much simpler time. [Instagram]

Kaia Gerber is about to be a household name. [Fashionista]

Mented Cosmetics just launched with the aim to find a nude lipstick for every dark skin-tone. [Allure]

Watch this man cry while getting his legs waxed. Happy Friday! [Daily Mail]

NY Mag’s The Cut sat down with Dascha Polanco to chat about her surprisingly relatable rise to fame. [The Cut]

This is the most ridiculous Uber story we’ve literally ever read. [Cosmopolitan]

Supermoon ice cream exists. That is all. [Refinery29]

MORE: These Celebrity Date Night Outfits Are Predictably Extra

0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share