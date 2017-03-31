Beyoncé Might Play Nala in the Upcoming Lion King Remake!

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.
Our beloved Bey might be playing Nala in the upcoming remake of the Lion King! [Essence]
Drybar and Glamsquad are putting local salons out of business. [Racked]
Kris Jenner shared the ultimate #tbt of daughters Kendall and Kylie from a much, much simpler time. [Instagram]
Kaia Gerber is about to be a household name. [Fashionista]
Mented Cosmetics just launched with the aim to find a nude lipstick for every dark skin-tone. [Allure]
Watch this man cry while getting his legs waxed. Happy Friday! [Daily Mail]
NY Mag’s The Cut sat down with Dascha Polanco to chat about her surprisingly relatable rise to fame. [The Cut]
This is the most ridiculous Uber story we’ve literally ever read. [Cosmopolitan]
Supermoon ice cream exists. That is all. [Refinery29]