This Woman Looks So Identical to Beyoncé, She’s Been Chased by Fans

Given that she’s one of the most famous people on the planet, there is no dearth of Beyoncé doppelgängers. There are likely thousands trying to impersonate the 36-year-old singer, but only a few are able to fool the internet. We saw it last week with a dancer from the U.K. Now, we’re seeing it again with Brittany Williams, a woman from Detroit, Michigan, who might be the artist’s most uncanny lookalike yet.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Williams, a production planner, revealed that she’s been hearing comparisons to Beyoncé since the singer’s Destiny’s Child days. The similarities reached an all-time high when Williams and her friend were chased by a mob of BeyHive members who sang “Single Ladies” and banged on her car window until she agreed to take a selfie with them.

“A group of women once chased me and my friend to our car and began singing ‘Single Ladies,’ beating my friend’s car with the heels of their shoes until we rolled down the window and took a picture with them,” Williams said.

Along with getting approached “all the time” by convinced fans, Williams claims that she’s frequently had her picture taken without her consent. And though she’s encounter a handful of rabid fan encounters, she says most are “friendly.”

“I get approached all the time; whether it be on planes, at the airport or while attending events. I’ve also been chased, had pictures taken of me without my consent and pranks done without me knowing,” she said. “Most people are generally friendly though and just want a picture, they often say I look like a younger version of Beyoncé.”

Despite dressing up like Beyoncé from time to time, Williams insists that her likeness is “coincidental” and she doesn’t go out of her way to look like the singer. She also admits that she isn’t “bothered” by the comparisons, and claims that her parents also look like they’re in the same blood line as Beyoncé’s parents.

“We both have southern roots. My parents and her parents look like they could be related,” she said. “She sings, dances, writes and I am gifted in the same ways; we’re both strong dominant women, fearless, and God fearing.”

With any celebrity doppelgänger, there’s always a slew of skeptics. To decide on Williams’s lookalike potential for yourself, we gathered up her most uncanny selfies. Take a look at them below and make a decision for yourself.

