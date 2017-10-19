Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian Wore the Same $5,000 Clutch in the Same Week

Beyoncé may be a trendsetter, but in this case, Kim Kardashian wore it first. On Tuesday, the 36-year-old singer stepped out for her first red carpet event since giving birth to her newborn twins, Rumi and Sir. Given that we haven’t seen Bey on the red carpet in four months, we had high hopes that she was going to wear something good, and, boy, did she not disappointment.

At her husband Jay Z‘s Tidal x Brooklyn benefit concert in New York City, the mom of three stunned in an emerald green curves-hugging dress, a purple faux-fur stole, sparkly stilettos, and a half-up, half-down high ponytail. And though the “Formation” singer looked fresh as can be, there was one part of her ensemble that definitely looked familiar.

To add some extra glam, Bey paired her look with a nearly $5,000 Alexander Wang x Judith Leiber “money roll” clutch. The accessory, which was adorned with blinding crystals, was shaped to resemble a roll of cash—fitting, given the multimillionaire who was sporting it.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 18, 2017 at 1:11am PDT

However, Beyoncé wasn’t the first A-lister to sport the eye-catching handbag. Days earlier, over the weekend, the 36-year-old reality star stepped out in San Francisco toting the exact same clutch. While Beyoncé used the handbag to up her already glam ensemble, Kim used the clutch to add some bling to her much more subdued look.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star paired the clutch with an all-black blazer dress, knee-high stocking-boot heels, and her freshly dyed platinum silver hair. Like Bey, Kim carried the clutch in her hand, drawing eyes and camera lenses to the stunning accessory.

@kimkardashian wears the Sylvie high heel boot from the Spring 2018 Collection and #JudithLeiberxAW evening bag while out in San Francisco. #WANGSQUAD A post shared by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on Oct 18, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Now, before you duke it out in a “Who Wore It Better” contest, both ladies styled the piece fabulously and successfully, so there’s really no need to pit them against each other. What we should really be concentrating on is how we can get in on Kim and Bey’s looks, too. (We could use a real wad of cash, but we guess a crystal-covered clutch looking like one will do.)