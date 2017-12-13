Beyoncé Just Wore the Exact Same Boots as Kendall Jenner and Rihanna

The KiraKira app is sweeping social media, so naturally three of Instagram’s most-followed stars, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Kendall Jenner, were bound to find a way to incorporate the sparkle phenomenon into their wardrobes. Recently, all three women were spotted wearing identical pairs of crystal-embellished over-the-knee boots, which they styled and slayed in completely different ways. (No need for the “Who Wore It Better” debate here.)

Beyoncé, the most recent star to don the $10,000 Yves Saint Laurent boots, flaunted the footwear on Tuesday on Instagram, where she posted three photos of her wearing the shoes with an oversized graphic tee, waist-length hair extensions, high-waisted denim shorts, and a floor-length white belt, which she looped twice.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

Rihanna, who wore the Swarvozki-covered leather boots in an Instagram in March, styled the the shoes in a more punk-ish fashion, with an oversized leather motorcycle jacket, ripped jeans, a huge hoop earrings. For her ensemble, Jenner kept things more casual than her music superstar peers. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star wore the boots at a basketball game in November, where she paired them with white turtleneck and simple blue jeans.

phresh out da runway I ❤ @ysl A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 5, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

BRB, I just need to put on my £7k (insanely good) @ysl boots on for the basketball match, hun. 💁🏻 #kendalljenner A post shared by ELLE UK (@elleuk) on Nov 7, 2017 at 4:43am PST

Sadly, none of the ladies used the KiraKira app to show off their expensive footwear. Though, judging from how many crystals are studded on the boots, we’re thinking that the shoes can sparkle more than enough on their own.