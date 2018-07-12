Did Beyoncé Just Singlehandedly Bring Back Embellished Denim?

If you’ve been feeling nostalgic about those early-2000s embellished jeans you threw out, like, 10 years ago, you’ve come to the right place—because Beyoncé may have just brought them back into the fashion zeitgeist.

Queen Bey recently posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, each image showing off a different detail of her (unsurprisingly) trendy outfit. Though Bey’s color-block shirt was par for the summer style course, we couldn’t take our eyes off the other half of her outfit: her studded denim shorts.

Are our closets ready for the return of this trend? Bey says yes, and we can’t help but agree—there’s something so mod about repurposing your old clothes (although we’d bet hers are brand-new).

Wondering where you can pick up her outfit? As usual, we did the heavy lifting for you. Scroll down to see our picks for a Beyoncé-inspired outfit recreation.

Red Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $7 at Tobi.

Sparkly Stud Earrings, $40 at BHLDN.

Colorblock Button-Up Blouse, $348 at Bloomingdale’s.

Yellow Lace Bralette, $48 at Free People.

Pastel Colorblock Tote, $495 at Nordstrom.

Studded Denim Shorts, $30 at Missguided.

Brown Strappy Heels, $120 at Revolve.