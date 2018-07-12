StyleCaster
Did Beyoncé Just Singlehandedly Bring Back Embellished Denim?

Photo: Kevin Mazur For Entertainment/Getty Images.

If you’ve been feeling nostalgic about those early-2000s embellished jeans you threw out, like, 10 years ago, you’ve come to the right place—because Beyoncé may have just brought them back into the fashion zeitgeist.

Queen Bey recently posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, each image showing off a different detail of her (unsurprisingly) trendy outfit. Though Bey’s color-block shirt was par for the summer style course, we couldn’t take our eyes off the other half of her outfit: her studded denim shorts.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

MORE: How to Dress up Jeans: 11 Ways to Make Your Denim Stand Out

Are our closets ready for the return of this trend? Bey says yes, and we can’t help but agree—there’s something so mod about repurposing your old clothes (although we’d bet hers are brand-new).

Wondering where you can pick up her outfit? As usual, we did the heavy lifting for you. Scroll down to see our picks for a Beyoncé-inspired outfit recreation.

Red Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $7 at Tobi.

red cat-eye sunglasses tobi

Photo: Tobi.

Sparkly Stud Earrings, $40 at BHLDN.

sparkly stud earrings bhldn

Photo: BHLDN.

Colorblock Button-Up Blouse, $348 at Bloomingdale’s.

tory burch bloomingdales colorblock button-up blouse

Photo: Tory Burch.

Yellow Lace Bralette, $48 at Free People.

free people lace bralette yellow

Photo: Free People.

Pastel Colorblock Tote, $495 at Nordstrom.

nordstrom marc jacobs pastel colorblock tote

Photo: Marc Jacobs.

Studded Denim Shorts, $30 at Missguided.

high waisted denim shorts studded

Photo: Missguided.

Brown Strappy Heels, $120 at Revolve.

sam edelman yaro heel

Photo: Sam Edelman.

