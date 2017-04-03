Beyoncé May Have Dropped a Major Instagram Clue about What She’ll Name Her Twins

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Beyoncé may have just dropped a hint about what she and Jay Z will name their twins. [Teen Vogue]

Here’s every red-carpet outfit from last night’s Country Music Awards. [Us Weekly]

People are *very* up in arms about this prom proposal—and for good reason. [Refinery29]

Tomorrow is equal pay day, and these brands are celebrating by offering 20 percent off. [Lean In]

Blac Chyna’s request to trademark “Angela Kardashian” was denied. [Cosmopolitan]

The NY Post’s push notification function was hacked on Saturday, and the assailants sent out a few troubling “alerts.” [CBS]

These are the best and worst states to live in if you’re a woman. [Marie Claire]