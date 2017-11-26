20 Gifts for People Who Love Beyoncé More Than Themselves

Every person on this planet knows someone whose ride or die is Beyoncé. It might be you. It might be your best friend. It might be the entire million-people-plus metropolis you live in. No matter who it is, holiday shopping for BeyHive members can be tough. Regardless of how much you spend on extravagant thoughtful gifts, if it doesn’t have a reference to Beyoncé, you might as well return it.
That’s where we come in. Yes—you could buy her CDs (though #real BeyHive members have all of them, in multiple copies) or purchase the first bee or lemon-printed item you find on the internet. But what fun is that? If you really want to impress the Beyoncé fanatics in your life, you’ll want to find a gift that the recipient cherishes forever as if the “Formation” singer blessed it herself. To make your holiday shopping easier, we rounded up 20 gifts that even the pickiest BeyHive members would approve of. Check out our Beyoncé-themed gift guide, ahead.
Beyoncé Glass Water Bottle, $15 at Etsy
"In Beyoncé We Trust" Hand-Painted Door Mat, $45.00 at Etsy
Beyoncé Mugs, $13.68 at Etsy
"I Woke Up Like This" Eye Masks, $9.00 at Etsy
"Flawless" Lemonade-scented Candle, $16.00 at Etsy
Beyoncé "Lemonade" Pin, $9.99 at Etsy
Beyoncé "Lemonade" Glass Holiday Ornament, $16.21 at Etsy
Beyoncé Color Poster Print, $19.99 at Etsy
"What Would Beyoncé Do?" Pen, $5.75 at Etsy
Beyoncé Personalized Pencil Set, $12.00 at Etsy
Beyoncé "Formation" Phone Case, $9.12 at Etsy
Beyoncé Hot Pink Pop Wall Art, $359.10 at Etsy
Beyoncé Prayer Candle Vinyl Sticker, $8.11 at Etsy
Pregnant Beyoncé Watercolor Painting, $15.00 at Etsy
"Single Ladies" Dance Poster, $10.00 at Etsy
Beyoncé Sleigh Holiday Card, $4,00 at Etsy
Beyoncé 12-Piece Sticker Set, $8.50 at Etsy
Beyoncé "Lemonade" Sweatshirt, $17.09 at Etsy
Beyoncé "Hot Sauce in My Bag" Tote Bag, $15.05 at Etsy
Beyoncé "Lemonade" Baseball Cap, $14.99 at Etsy
