Beyoncé Reportedly Got Her Hair Stuck in a SoulCycle Bike While Working Out for Coachella

Whether she’s performing on stage or walking down the street, there’s no doubt that Beyoncé‘s hair always looks snatched wherever she goes. But a recent incident with SoulCycle takes the phrase to a whole new meaning. According to a source for The Sun, the 36-year-old singer was recently scared from attending SoulCycle ever again after her hair was caught in one of the wheels. Needless to say, the experience does not sound pleasant.

Per The Sun‘s source, the Grammy winner and her husband, Jay-Z, began going to SoulCycle sessions in Los Angeles in February to get into shape for Coachella 2018 and shed the baby weight she gained while she was pregnant with her twins, Rumi and Sir. The source notes that Beyoncé used to work out at SoulCycle “all the time” until the scarring hair incident. “Beyonce worked out at the public SoulCycle classes all the time last year,” the source said.

According to the source, Beyoncé attended a SoulCycle session a few months ago after adding extensions and tying her hair into mermaid-length braids. Apparently, the braids weren’t tied properly and when Beyoncé was in the middle of cycling, her hair became tangled in one of her wheels. “But a few months ago she had really long braids and hadn’t tied them back properly,” the source said. “She was ­getting really into it when one got caught in the wheel.”

The “Formation” singer reportedly stopped cycling immediately and SoulCycle staff rushed to untangle her hair. The source notes that Beyoncé was fine, as the wheel only caught onto her extensions, but the experience scarred her enough to never show up at SoulCycle again. “Bey couldn’t move and the panicked staff had to yank her hair out of the machine. It was a real scare,” the source said. “Beyonce was fine afterwards as the braids were only extensions but it shook her up.”

To go unnoticed, the source claims that Beyoncé would show up after the first song and leave before the last song, so no one would know that she was there. The source claims that no one from SoulCycle has seen Bey since the incident. “She always used to come in to the class after the first song, sit on a bike at the back and leave ­during the last tune to avoid being noticed by anyone. But she hasn’t been back,” the source said.

As realistic as the situation might be (those wheel do move fast and Beyoncé does love her hair extensions), it’s important to note that the story was told through an anonymous source, so it’s best to take the rumor with a grain of salt. Still, if Bey’s hair was caught in a SoulCycle wheel, we commend her for picking herself back up and slaying at Coachella a few weeks later. SoulCycle bikes having nothing on Queen Bey.