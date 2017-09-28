Beyoncé Just Inked the Cutest New Tattoo In Honor of Blue Ivy and the Twins

Beyoncé is breaking the internet with another bombshell Instagram. On Wednesday, the 36-year-old singer posted a photo of her freshly manicured nails wrapped around a gold chain. And though her nails looked lit AF, what really caught our attention were three suspicious marks on her ring finger. After some sleuthing, we can confirm that the mom of three, indeed, has a new tattoo.

The tattoo features three tiny dots aligned vertically on her ring finger. And though, from a glance, the dots look no more than three accidental ink stains, fans were quick to speculate that the marks symbolize the singer’s three children: 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and newborn twins Rumi and Sir.

Beyoncé’s new tat wouldn’t be the first time she inked a tribute to a member of the Knowles-Carter family. Years ago, Bey and her husband, Jay Z, inked matching Roman numeral IV tattoos on their respective ring fingers. However, after her tattoo faded over the years, Bey recently touched the art up to now feature the number four with a capital J. As BeyHive members know, four is Beyoncé and Jay Z’s lucky number, with the couple’s respective birthdays and their engagement all landing on the fourth.

Not only is Beyoncé’s tattoo adorable, but it’s also practical. If she ever has another kid, she can just add another dot. Plus, it would bring her dot count up to four, which we know she’d be a fan of.