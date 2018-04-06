Beyoncé’s 6-Year-Old Daughter, Blue Ivy, Has Her Own Stylist and Personal Shopper

While most 6-year-olds are wearing hand-me-downs from their older siblings and cousins, Blue Ivy‘s closet is stocked with designer items—from the custom-made white tuxedo she wore to the 2018 Grammys to the gold Falguni Shane Peacock Dress she matched with her famous mom, Beyoncé. But don’t expect Blue Ivy (or her mom) to be hitting up the mall herself. Of course, the 6-year-old’s impeccable wardrobe comes from her own professional stylist and personal shopper.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, stylist Manuel A. Mendez‘s is responsible for the toddler’s recent headline-making fashion. Mendez, who was confirmed to be Blue Ivy’s stylist by a representative for Beyoncé, is the man behind the poofy, gold-feathered dress and matching wig that she wore to her grandma Tina Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala in March. He is also responsible for Blue Ivy’s white Grammys tuxedo and the white, airy Billie Blush dress she wore in her dad Jay-Z‘s music video for “Family Feud.”

The Carter’s 💙 A post shared by Manuel A. Mendez (@mmanuelamendez) on Mar 20, 2018 at 9:10am PDT

Other than the fact that Mendez is also one of Beyoncé’s personal assistants (he’s an integral part to the Knowles-Carter operation), little is known about when he started styling Blue Ivy and if he is also a stylist for the “Formation” singer’s twins and Blue Ivy’s younger siblings, Rumi and Sir.

We never thought that we’d be jealous of a 6-year-old, but yet here we are ogling over Blue Ivy’s wardrobe. Think any of her clothes come in our size?