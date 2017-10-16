Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Did the ‘Single Ladies’ Dance Together, and We Can’t Stop Watching

As the 5-year-old daughter of Beyoncé, it’s expected that Blue Ivy would’ve picked up a dance move or two from her mom over the years. That theory was confirmed recently when the 36-year-old singer posted a series of photos of the mom-and-daughter duo doing the iconic dance from her 2008 song, “Single Ladies.”

The pictures, which were published on the mom of three’s website, were taken as the Knowles-Carters ladies attended Bey’s creative director Todd Tourso‘s wedding in August. In one shot, Bey and Blue Ivy can be seen lounging on a couch with other wedding guests as the group posed with their arms in the well-known “Single Ladies” hand wave.

In the snap, Beyoncé, who is dressed in all-black with voluminous curly hair, can be seen sitting with her legs crossed, perfectly performing the choreography. Still learning the steps, Blue Ivy can be seen looking at guests around her as she throws up both hands in the “Single Ladies” pose.

Though we only saw a snippet of Beyoncé of Blue Ivy dancing together, we hope this is a sign that the two secretly practice the choreography together behind closed doors. If you ever need someone to join your dance squad, Bey, we’re totally game.