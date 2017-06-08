Here’s *Definitive* Proof that Beyonce Already Gave Birth to Her Twins

Since her Internet-breaking pregnancy announcement in February, in which she told the world she was expecting twins in a very Mother Mary-esque Instagram, Beyonce has been pretty MIA—a little too MIA to many fans who speculate the 35-year-old may be in recovery from already giving birth.

While it’s no secret that the singer is infamously private to the spotlight (she gave no interviews for years!), these fan theories are seriously making us think that Queen Bey already popped. Let’s break them down for you.

As the BeyHive pointed out, Beyonce has been missing from social media for the past week or so. The last photo she posted was a Veteran’s Day tribute of her cradling Blue Ivy. As adorable as the pic is, followers were quick to sleuth out that Bey’s belly looked noticeably smaller than when she had her baby shower, which was titled The Carter Push Party and held a week-and-a-half before the photo with Blue Ivy was posted.

There’s speculation that Bey used an old photo as a decoy to distract from the fact that she already had her twins. We put the two photos (one from “Veteran’s Day” and the other from The Carter Push Party) below to let you decide for yourself, but from the looks of it, the BeyHive is onto something.

Secondly, fans also suspect the “Veteran’s Day” photo was a fraud due to Beyonce wearing the same hairstyle earlier in the month, supporting the claim that Bey posted an old pic as a distraction.

And then there was the time when Solange ~mysteriously~ cancelled her performance at a Boston music festival last week, around the same time that Bey supposedly posted a decoy Instagram. The festival, Boston Calling, and Solange both cited “production delays,” but fans are adamant that “production delays” is just a code phrase for “my A-list sister is giving birth.”

Lastly and perhaps one of the most damning piece of evidence is Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, was reportedly photographed at a hospital in Los Angeles at the same time all this hubbub was going around, too. While the candid falls right along the timeline of Beyonce’s supposed birth, it’s important to note that fans (us included) remain skeptical of the pic potentially being photoshopped. (Trust no one, especially a random person on the Internet.)

Whether Bey actually welcomed her twins or not, if there’s anything we took away here it’s that you don’t mess with the BeyHive.