StyleCaster
Share

A Definitive Ranking of Beyoncé’s Looks from 2016

What's hot
StyleCaster

A Definitive Ranking of Beyoncé’s Looks from 2016

by
5 Shares
A Definitive Ranking of Beyoncé’s Looks from 2016
17 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty

She came to slay, and slay she did. Beyoncé, aka Queen Bey, stepped into 2016 with a new album, a new tour, and a new fashion sense that rocked red carpets, parties, sporting events, and city streets around the world. But with iconic style moments of oversized hats, show-pony-esque braids and powerful pantsuits came style mishaps worthy of a spot on any magazine’s worst dressed list.

We’ve pooled 17 of the “Crazy in Love” singer’s most memorable looks from the year and ranked them from downright tragic to pure and utter perfection. And while most of our Queen’s couture fell among the latter, a handful of unfortunate instances prove that she is but a mere human who makes mistakes like the rest of us. (Shocking, we know.) Click through for the most fabulous trip down memory lane and let us know which looks deserve a “boy, bye” or a trip to Red Lobster. One thing’s for certain: She probably ain’t sorry for anything she’s ever worn.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17
Playing Safe
Playing Safe

It may fit like a condom glove, but we can't get past the pustules worthy of their own Dr. Pimple Popper video.

Ruffled Feathers
Ruffled Feathers

It's like Jay-Z said "I'm going to let you write an entire album about my infidelities, but only if you wear this ridiculous feather dress at the VMAs."

Sheer Madness
Sheer Madness

We're not sure if the Lemonade singer got stuck in her hotel curtains or was playing bridal dress-up with Blue Ivy, but we're sure this look needs to stop.

Sway the Course
Sway the Course

This is what happens when you get into a fight with a palm tree—and the palm tree wins.

Photo: instagram / @beyonce
Sew Crazy
Sew Crazy

How many fabrics were harmed in the making of this gown? We're counting seven.

Photo: instagram / @beyonce
Blushing Bride
Blushing Bride

The wedding dress obsession isn't creepy at all, said no one ever.

Fashion Ace
Fashion Ace

All eyes may have been on Serena Williams at Wimbledon, but the stands contained another #1*.

(*22 number-one singles, to be exact. But who's counting?)

Brimming with Pride
Brimming with Pride

The "Formation" hat is also rumored to serve as an official Beyoncé hater-blocker.

Groovy, Baby
Groovy, Baby

We're getting some major Foxy Cleopatra vibes and that's never a bad thing.

Thriller Threads
Thriller Threads

Next to her performance, this Michael Jackson-inspired jacket was the highlight of the Super Bowl. (Sorry, Coldplay.)

Photo: instagram / @beyonce
Pure Genius
Pure Genius

That time you were convinced you had the best Halloween costume of all time until Beyoncé posted this, complete with a custom box.

Photo: instagram / @beyonce
B-Ball Queen
B-Ball Queen

Royal blue for music royalty? It's no coincidence. Bey doesn't have time for coincidences—she's too busy looking better than you courtside.

Controlled Chaos
Controlled Chaos

We never looked this cute after going through our grandmother's closet.

Photo: instagram / @beyonce.fashion
Fringe Benefits
Fringe Benefits

Any creative take on the iconic "Single Ladies" black leotard is a take worth taking.

Country Couture
Country Couture

"A lot of people probably have something to say about me being here, but I am damn hot and you know it." —Beyoncé at the CMAs (probably).

I'm With Her
I'm With Her

Or anyone who can rock a polka-dotted pantsuit while looking this fierce.

Came to Slay
Came to Slay

This is style perfection right here, folks. We'd love to cozy up to that ponytail braid and learn all of the Queen's fashion secrets.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 50 Best Fashion Blogs You Haven't Discovered Yet

The 50 Best Fashion Blogs You Haven't Discovered Yet
  • Playing Safe
  • Ruffled Feathers
  • Sheer Madness
  • Sway the Course
  • Sew Crazy
  • Blushing Bride
  • Fashion Ace
  • Brimming with Pride
  • Groovy, Baby
  • Thriller Threads
  • Pure Genius
  • B-Ball Queen
  • Controlled Chaos
  • Fringe Benefits
  • Country Couture
  • I'm With Her
  • Came to Slay
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share