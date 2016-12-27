A Definitive Ranking of Beyoncé’s Looks from 2016

She came to slay, and slay she did. Beyoncé, aka Queen Bey, stepped into 2016 with a new album, a new tour, and a new fashion sense that rocked red carpets, parties, sporting events, and city streets around the world. But with iconic style moments of oversized hats, show-pony-esque braids and powerful pantsuits came style mishaps worthy of a spot on any magazine’s worst dressed list.
We’ve pooled 17 of the “Crazy in Love” singer’s most memorable looks from the year and ranked them from downright tragic to pure and utter perfection. And while most of our Queen’s couture fell among the latter, a handful of unfortunate instances prove that she is but a mere human who makes mistakes like the rest of us. (Shocking, we know.) Click through for the most fabulous trip down memory lane and let us know which looks deserve a “boy, bye” or a trip to Red Lobster. One thing’s for certain: She probably ain’t sorry for anything she’s ever worn.
Playing Safe
It may fit like a
condom glove, but we can't get past the pustules worthy of their own Dr. Pimple Popper video.
Ruffled Feathers
It's like Jay-Z said "I'm going to let you write an entire album about my infidelities, but only if you wear this ridiculous feather dress at the VMAs."
Sheer Madness
We're not sure if the Lemonade singer got stuck in her hotel curtains or was playing bridal dress-up with Blue Ivy, but we're sure this look needs to stop.
Sway the Course
This is what happens when you get into a fight with a palm tree—and the palm tree wins.
Photo:
instagram / @beyonce
Sew Crazy
How many fabrics were harmed in the making of this gown? We're counting seven.
Photo:
instagram / @beyonce
Blushing Bride
The wedding dress obsession isn't creepy at all, said no one ever.
Fashion Ace
All eyes may have been on Serena Williams at Wimbledon, but the stands contained another #1*.
(*22 number-one singles, to be exact. But who's counting?)
Brimming with Pride
The "Formation" hat is also rumored to serve as an official Beyoncé hater-blocker.
Groovy, Baby
We're getting some major Foxy Cleopatra vibes and that's never a bad thing.
Thriller Threads
Next to her performance, this Michael Jackson-inspired jacket was the highlight of the Super Bowl. (Sorry, Coldplay.)
Photo:
instagram / @beyonce
Pure Genius
That time you were convinced you had the best Halloween costume of all time until Beyoncé posted this, complete with a custom box.
Photo:
instagram / @beyonce
B-Ball Queen
Royal blue for music royalty? It's no coincidence. Bey doesn't have time for coincidences—she's too busy looking better than you courtside.
Controlled Chaos
We never looked this cute after going through our grandmother's closet.
Photo:
instagram / @beyonce.fashion
Fringe Benefits
Any creative take on the iconic "Single Ladies" black leotard is a take worth taking.
Country Couture
"A lot of people probably have something to say about me being here, but I am damn hot and you know it." —Beyoncé at the CMAs (probably).
I'm With Her
Or anyone who can rock a polka-dotted pantsuit while looking this fierce.
Came to Slay
This is style perfection right here, folks. We'd love to cozy up to that ponytail braid and learn all of the Queen's fashion secrets.