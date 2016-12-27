A Definitive Ranking of Beyoncé’s Looks from 2016

She came to slay, and slay she did. Beyoncé, aka Queen Bey, stepped into 2016 with a new album, a new tour, and a new fashion sense that rocked red carpets, parties, sporting events, and city streets around the world. But with iconic style moments of oversized hats, show-pony-esque braids and powerful pantsuits came style mishaps worthy of a spot on any magazine’s worst dressed list.

We’ve pooled 17 of the “Crazy in Love” singer’s most memorable looks from the year and ranked them from downright tragic to pure and utter perfection. And while most of our Queen’s couture fell among the latter, a handful of unfortunate instances prove that she is but a mere human who makes mistakes like the rest of us. (Shocking, we know.) Click through for the most fabulous trip down memory lane and let us know which looks deserve a “boy, bye” or a trip to Red Lobster. One thing’s for certain: She probably ain’t sorry for anything she’s ever worn.