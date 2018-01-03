StyleCaster
25 On-Trend Shoes to Shop at Zara Immediately

Kristen Bousquet
by
The occasional splurge on a spectacular pair of designer shoes can be well worth it. But when it comes to the trendier shoes you plan on wearing this season and forgetting about the next, fast fashion retailers like Zara are the place to go. You can grab a pair of sequined boots or patent leather brogues that will add immediate flair to your wardrobe without forcing your wallet to take a huge hit.

If you’re like us and feeling the post-holiday blues right now—and also wondering how to spend a small portion of the check your grandmother sent without using the whole thing—we’ve got 25 pieces of very good news for you.

Ahead, click through for the coolest pairs of kicks you can get on a dime at Zara right now, with on-trend features like animal print fabrics, metallic details, and bold colors (hi, fuschia).

Sequined high heel ankle boots, $70 at Zara

Multicoloured flatform brogues, $60 at Zara

Animal print high heel ankle boots, $80 at Zara

Star sneakers, $50 at Zara

Fuchsia high heel court shoes, $50 at Zara

Blue high heel metallic leather ankle boots, $70 at Zara

Ankle boots with metallic heels, $50 at Zara

Transparent mid-heel court shoes, $50 at Zara

Leather ankle boots with block heel, $100 at Zara

Stretch fabric high heel ankle boots, $80 at Zara

Leather high heel ankle boots, $119 at Zara

Metallic leather moccasins, $70 at Zara

T-Bar court shoes, $40 at Zara

High heel leather court shoes with buckles, $40 at Zara

Contrasting sneakers, $56 at Zara

Embroidered satin high heel ankle boots, $119 at Zara

Lilac high heel leather court shoes, $60 at Zara

Satin ankle boots with slogan, $50 at Zara

Mid-heel leather ankle boots, $50 at Zara

Flat embossed shoes with heel detail, $36 at Zara

Leather high heel boots with gathered detail, $60 at Zara

Over-the-knee high heel boots with contrasting toe, $30 at Zara

Flat multicolored over-the-knee boots, $30 at Zara

Two-tone high heel ankle boots, $30 at Zara

Flat leather ankle boots with embroidery and buckles, $50 at Zara

