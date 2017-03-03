The Best Zara Accessories To Shop This Spring 2017

It might be a little dramatic to say we live and die by Zara, but the Spanish retailer is almost always spot-on with its trend-forecasting: Before wide-leg jeans made their mass debut, there were half a dozen styles hanging at Zara; Mules quietly made it from Maryam Nassir Zaddeh’s presentation to the floors of Zara with lightening speed; and the sock-booties we saw take over our Instagram feeds this winter? Yea, that was Zara, too. It makes sense: Not everyone (hi, me) can afford to spend four-figures on the trends that walk down the runways, but once it trickles down to fast-fashion, it not only becomes affordable for the masses—it becomes a catpital-T-Trend.
But because there are thousands of items available online at any moment, it isn’t always easy to parse out the few that’ll inevitably rise above the rest—so we did the work for you. Ahead, the seven accessories trends that’ll be huge for spring 2017 according to Zara, plus our favorites to shop now.
Top Handle Bags
Crossbody Bag with Fastening Detail, $39.90; at Zara
Leather Crossbody Bag, $69.90; at Zara
Embroidered Tropical City Bag, $49.90; at Zara
Statement Earrings
Hoop Earrings, $19.99; at Zara
Multi-Hoop Earrings, $19.90; at Zara
Long Earrings with Hoop, $19.90; at Zara
Mules
Knotted Slingback High Heel Leather Shoes, $89.90; at Zara
High Heel Backless Shoes, $39.90; at Zara
Embossed Leather High Heel Mules, $119; at Zara
The New Bucket Bag
Multiposition Leather Bucket Bag, $119; at Zara
Geometric Bucket Bag With Braided Handle, $39.90; at Zara
Drawstring Bucket Bag, $29.90; at Zara
Corsets
Corset with Metallic Rings, $22.90; at Zara
Sash-Style Belt, $29.90; at Zara
Metallic Belts
Special Edition Leather Belt, $39.90; at Zara
Special Edition Leather Belt in Camel, $39.90; at Zara
Wide Leather Belt, $39.90; at Zara
Slingbacks
Contrasting Slingback Heeled Shoes, $29.90; at Zara
Flat Slingback Shoes with Beaded Detail, $89.90; at Zara
Flat Slingback Shoes, $39.90; at Zara
