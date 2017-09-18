10 OMG Moments from the 2017 Emmy Awards

The 2017 Emmy Awards—a.k.a “television’s biggest night”—aired last night, where dozens of TV’s biggest stars, including Nicole Kidman, Sterling K. Brown, and Elizabeth Moss, took home coveted Emmy statuettes to celebrate the past year of history-making television achievements. And while the usual who’s-going-to-win anticipation was fun and all, what really got us excited were the unscripted, off-the-cuff moments that made it onto the live show.

Though we watch scripted shows for the meticulously put-together plot lines and thoughtful directing, we typically tune into awards shows for the OMG moments that happen when you put a few hundred celebrities into a crowded room, add in booze, and see how they interact. From sore losers to impromptu kisses, here are 10 moments from last night’s 2017 Emmys that left us with our jaws dropped .