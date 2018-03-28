StyleCaster
These Good-Looking Sneakers Will Definitely Motivate You to Work Out

Rebecca Carhart
When it comes to getting in the mood to break a sweat, there are the few (and the blessed) who naturally crave going for a run or doing burpees—but the rest of us need all the help we can get, am I right? If you’re like me and are looking for a little nudge to kick back into gear, a new pair of cool sneakers may be just what you need to get excited about hitting the gym. And hey—at the very least, it can’t hurt.

To help you reach your fitness goals, we’ve found 17 pairs of sneakers that are supportive and comfy enough to get your through the most grueling of workouts. Plus, they’re all so cute you’ll want to wear them to brunch, errands, and everything else you’ve got planned after spin or pilates. Click through the slideshow to shop our picks for the coolest sporty kicks now. 

Adidas Originals EQT Racing ADV PK

Adidas Originals EQT Racing ADV PK, $150 at Kith

Puma Speed 600 Ignite 3

Puma Speed 600 Ignite 3, $125 at Puma

Nike Air Max 180

Nike Air Max 180, $130 at Net-A-Porter

Adidas Originals EQY Support

Adidas Originals EQY Support, $110 at Foot Locker

Under Armour HOVR Sonic Connected

Under Armour HOVR Sonic Connected, $110 at Under Armour

New Balance 40V1 Trainer

New Balance 40V1 Trainer, $90 at Foot Locker

Adidas NMD_R1 Primeknit

Adidas NMD_R1 Primeknit, $170 at Net-A-Porter

Adidas by Stella McCartney Clima Cool Run Sneakers

Adidas by Stella McCartney Clima Cool Run Sneakers, $182 at Farfetch

Reebok Crossfit Nano 7 Weave

Reebok Crossfit Nano 7 Weave, $90 at Reebok

Nike Air Huarache Running Sneakers

Nike Air Huarache Running Sneakers, $100 at Finish Line

Under Armour Ultimate Speed

Under Armour Ultimate Speed, $100 at Under Armour

Asics Marzipan Sneakers

Asics Marzipan Sneakers, $160 at Farfetch

Puma Prowl Trainers

Puma Prowl Trainers, $60 at Kohls

APL TechLoom Phantom Racing

APL TechLoom Phantom Racing, $165 at Athletic Propulsion Labs

New Balance 860v8

New Balance 860v8, $125 at New Balance

Adidas Alphabounce EM Runners

Adidas Alphabounce EM Runners, $100 at Nordstrom

Saucony Liberty ISO

Saucony Liberty ISO, $160 at Saucony

