The 12 Winter Trends We’re Most Excited to Wear

What's hot
The 12 Winter Trends We’re Most Excited to Wear

by
STYLECASTER | Winter Trend Guide
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Thank your lucky seasonal stars, because it’s officially time to break out the beloved turtlenecks (don’t judge us), sweaters and layers. Did we say layers already? Even though fashion month is over, we’re gearing up to test out this season’s hottest trends.

In New York, London, Milan, and Paris, we saw banker suits, western wear and metallics all over the Fall 17/Winter 18 runways, and we’re here to help you break down this season’s hottest, most wearable trends.

MORE: 25 Fall Jumpsuits You Need in Your Closet Now

In case you’re not feeling like dressing like Wall Street or John Wayne this winter (it’s okay, we’re more of a Jon Snow vintage-inspired fur type anyway), we have super doable on-trend pieces and accessories you can integrate into your winter roster. From the color red and checkered prints to combat boots and wide belts, there’s a little something for everyone.

MORE: How to Transition Your Skin Care Routine Between Seasons

Click through the slideshow to see and shop our top 12 winter trends. Also, it’s highly encouraged to mix and match the trends—because let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a mini metallic dress with cowboy boots?

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Wall Street Rebel
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Wall Street Rebel
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Wall Street Rebel

Topshop Jacket, $125; at Nordstrom

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Wall Street Rebel

Elvi pinstripe blazer, $119; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Wall Street Rebel

Tahari suit, $149 (was $300); at Lord & Taylor

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Wall Street Rebel

Le Suit set, $99.99 (was $200); at Macy's

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Fringe Benefits
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Fringe Benefits
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Fringe Benefits

Topshop jacket, $279.50 (was $560); at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Fringe Benefits

The Kooples chain fringe tee, $175; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Fringe Benefits

Stella McCartney sweater, $1,095; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Fringe Benefits

Sea fringe sleeve sweater, $445; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Howdy, Cowgirl
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Howdy, Cowgirl
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Howdy, Cowgirl

Fausto Zenga boots, $414; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Howdy, Cowgirl

House of Holland shirt, $235; at Matches Fashion

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Howdy, Cowgirl

Michael Kors Leather skirt, $3,595; at Bergdorf Goodman

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Howdy, Cowgirl

Uniform shirt, $695; at Calvin Klein

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Lady in Red
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Lady in Red
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Lady in Red

Salon dress, $470; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Lady in Red

Smock dress, $51; at ASOS

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Lady in Red

Jonathan Simkhai skirt, $255 (was $425); at Matches Fashion

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Lady in Red

Ace & Jig dress, $290; at Barneys New York

Vintage-Inspired Fur
Vintage-Inspired Fur
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Vintage-Inspired Fur
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Vintage-Inspired Fur

Bellerose faux fur coat, $395; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Vintage-Inspired Fur

Isa Arfen faux fur coat, $1,790; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Vintage-Inspired Fur

Stella McCartney faux fur cropped coat, $1,535; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Vintage-Inspired Fur

Frame faux fur coat, $800; at My Theresa

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Oversized Blazers
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Oversized Blazers
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Oversized Blazers

Blazer, $79.99; at Mango

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Oversized Blazers

Isabel Marant blazer, $995; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Oversized Blazers

Blazer, $59; at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Oversized Blazers

DKNY blazer, $281 (was $469); at StyleBop

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Combat Cadet
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Combat Cadet
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Combat Cadet

Nicholas Kirkwood boots, $1,350; at Saks Fifth Avenue

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Combat Cadet

Dr. Martens boots, $135; at Bloomingdale's

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Combat Cadet

Dolce Vita boots, $150; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Combat Cadet

Shellys London boot, $168.95; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Metallic Groupies
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Metallic Groupies
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Metallic Groupies

Dress, $54.99; at H&M

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Metallic Groupies

Topshop trench, $160; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Metallic Groupies

Dodo Bar dress, $837; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Metallic Groupies

Mini skirt, $16 (was $38); at Boohoo

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Burgundy Babe
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Burgundy Babe
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Burgundy Babe

Roberto Cavalli coat, $985 (was $2,985); at The Outnet

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Burgundy Babe

Polka Dot Palazzo Pant, $41.96 (was $59.95); New York & Company

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Burgundy Babe

A.P.C. mini skirt, $210; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Burgundy Babe

Zimmerman dress, $595; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Wide Belt Fan Club
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Wide Belt Fan Club
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Wide Belt Fan Club

ASOS Curve belt, $24; at ASOS

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Wide Belt Fan Club

Belt, $9; at SheIn

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Wide Belt Fan Club

Natasha Accessories, $40; at Dillard's

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Wide Belt Fan Club

Bow belt, $16; at ASOS

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
It's Sheer, Dear
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
It's Sheer, Dear
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
It's Sheer, Dear

MSGM dress, $236 (was $471); at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
It's Sheer, Dear

Lace top, $63 (was $125); at & Other Stories

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
It's Sheer, Dear

Janine dress, $228; at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
It's Sheer, Dear

Bardot top, $79; at Lord & Taylor

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Checkmate
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Checkmate
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Checkmate

Dress, $22; at SheIn

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Checkmate

Plus retro style dress, $40 (was $50); at Unique Vintage

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Checkmate

R13 coat, $625; at Forward

STYLECASTER | Winter Trends to Shop Now
Checkmate

Mara Hoffman skirt, $275; at Anthropologie

