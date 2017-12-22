55 Winter Travel Outfits That Look A-Plus Upon Arrival

December tends to be a whirlwind, and no matter what your background and which holiday (if any) you celebrate, most of us find ourselves with some time off on our hands around this time of year. This typically means visits to family and friends, often out of town, or maybe even a vacation with your S.O. (in which case, please bear these travel tips in mind).
While traveling, comfort is key, but of course, you also want to look chic AF when you arrive at your destination—especially if it’s somewhere exciting, or to see people you don’t get to visit often. We suggest opting for loose (yet cute) knits, leggings, wrap jackets, sneakers, and boots. We love the idea of rocking a silk PJ set with sneakers and a cool puffer jacket. Throw on a scarf, beanie (because who has time to do their hair?) and you’re ready to to jet.
Ahead, we rallied 55 winter travel street style pics and a few of our favorite cozy pieces you can splurge on if you’re in the mood to treat yourself for that extra-long flight to wherever you’re headed for New Year’s. Happy traveling!
Blush Pink & Yellow
Photo:
Getty Images
Blue Babe
Photo:
Getty Images
Camo Clan
Photo:
Getty Images
Creeper Shoe Crew
Photo:
Getty Images
New York, New York
Photo:
Getty Images
Scarf Pop
Photo:
Getty Images
Shades of Olive
Photo:
Getty Images
Classic Sneaks
The Royale sneaker, $169; at Greats
Sparkle Sparkle
Photo:
Getty Images
Lady in Red
Photo:
Getty Images
Cozy Casual
Photo:
Getty Images
Printed All Over
Photo:
Getty Images
Red Meets Orange
Photo:
Getty Images
Faux Fur Collar
Coast, $138.60 (was $198); at Guess
Teddy Bear Coat
Photo:
Getty Images
Baby Blues
Photo:
Getty Images
Quilted Cutie
Photo:
Getty Images
Steal His Look
Photo:
Getty Images
Leather Statement
Photo:
Getty Images
Green Team
Photo:
Getty Images
Leather Pants
Photo:
Getty Images
The Sleeveless Puffer
Photo:
Getty Images
Distressed Denim
Photo:
Getty Images
Boots with the Fur
Marc Fisher boots, $149.97 (was $249.95); at Nordstrom
Old School
Photo:
Getty Images
2-in-1 Jacket
The Ajin, $1,995; at Nobis
Tomboy Chic
Photo:
Getty Images
Military Green Things
Photo:
Getty Images
Blue Pop
Photo:
Getty Images
Ankle Details
Photo:
Getty Images
Green Puffer
Michael Michael Kors, $169.90 (was $258); at Nordstrom
Off-the-Shoulder
Photo:
Getty Images
Stripes & Motos
Photo:
Getty Images
Casual Bomber
Photo:
Getty Images
Classic White Tee
Photo:
Getty Images
Knitted Sweater
Sweater, $41.23 (was $58.90); at Torrid
Classic Black Puffer
Photo:
Getty Images