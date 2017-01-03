The 15 Best Movies to See This Winter

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—for movies, that is. Though the year is ending, awards season is just beginning, meaning some of the best film contenders are just starting to be released. Even if you aren’t a film buff, trust us: There’s something out there that you’re going to want to see right now.

And though long nights of binge-watching TV are threatening the lost art of actually going to the movies, we’ve rounded up the flicks worth clearing your regularly scheduled television-watching for. Read on for 15 new releases that will make you want to grab your boo or you BFFs for a little date-night action.