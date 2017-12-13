The Best Winter Boots That Are Warm And Stylish

We’ve all seen her: that girl that thinks she can survive a winter snowstorm with nothing but open-toe booties and prayer. She’s put on a bold face as if she’s not freezing, but you know she must be. She’s usually trying to hop from the street to the curb while avoiding the eight-inch-deep pile of mystery slush that lies before her. She inevitably steps right into, thereby soaking her thoroughly-cute-but-now-totally-ruined shoes. Don’t be that girl.

No, we’re not saying you have to cast your mules, open-back loafers, or over-the-knee boots to the side from now through April, but if the weather forecast calls for a Juno-level storm, opt for something weatherproof, like the 20 options ahead.

The best part? These all-weather picks are stylish enough that you won’t have to bring a change of shoes to change into once you get to work. The best winter boots to battle every winter snowstorm, ahead. Your frostbite-free toes will thank you.