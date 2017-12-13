StyleCaster
The Best Winter Boots That Are Warm And Stylish

The Best Winter Boots That Are Warm And Stylish

Best Winter Boots
We’ve all seen her: that girl that thinks she can survive a winter snowstorm with nothing but open-toe booties and prayer. She’s put on a bold face as if she’s not freezing, but you know she must be. She’s usually trying to hop from the street to the curb while avoiding the eight-inch-deep pile of mystery slush that lies before her. She inevitably steps right into, thereby soaking her thoroughly-cute-but-now-totally-ruined shoes. Don’t be that girl.

No, we’re not saying you have to cast your mules, open-back loafers, or over-the-knee boots to the side from now through April, but if the weather forecast calls for a Juno-level storm, opt for something weatherproof, like the 20 options ahead.

The best part? These all-weather picks are stylish enough that you won’t have to bring a change of shoes to change into once you get to work. The best winter boots to battle every winter snowstorm, ahead. Your frostbite-free toes will thank you.

1 of 20

'Winsor' Block Heel Bootie, $100 at Nordstrom

Women's Original Refined Wedge-Sole Boots, $136 at Hunter

Curly Hi Top Sneakers, $425; at Revolve

Sorel Cozy Carnival Waterproof Boot, $129.95; at Shoebuy

'Joan of Arctic' Waterproof Snow Boot, $180 at Nordstrom

Bramhall 6-inch Waterproof Boots, $129.99; at Timberland

Naiyah Lace-Back Genuine Shearling Boot, $108 at Nordstrom

H&M Ankle Boots, $69.99; at H&M

Lugz Regiment Hi TL Bootie, $69.95; at DSW

Stanton Waterproof Chelsea, $270 at Cole Haan

Zerogrand Waterproof Hiker Boot, $270; at Cole Haan

Elvia Boots, $250 at UGG

Sperry Saltwater Duck Boots, $140; at J.Crew

Sperry Top-Sider for J.Crew Saltwater Boots, $130 at J.Crew

Ugg Coldin Boot, $250 at UGG

J.Crew Matte Chelsea Rain Boots, $48 at J.Crew

Fitzsimmons BlackBoot, $90; at Native

Merona Lauren Quilted Winter Boots, $20 at Target

Sacai x Hender Scheme Leather and Suede Lace Up Boots, $1,195; at Barneys New York

Barneys New York Neoprene-Insert Rain Boots in Blue, $145; at Barneys New York

