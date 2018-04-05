Proof That There’s Never a Wrong Time or Place for Wide Leg Pants

We’ve seen them come and go in the past few years, but this season wide leg pants are here to stay. Whether they hit mid-calf, ankle, or floor-length, these roomy pants can be worn anywhere from the office to a night out, and are perfect for the girl who’s so over skinny jeans (for now).
Otherwise referred to as palazzo pants, these seriously spacious bottoms have been seen on the streets and runways this spring. Go ahead, try a simple solid-colored pair for a super-polished work look. Heading to a music festival? Can’t go wrong with a bohemian-inspired floral, flowy iteration. Getting ready for a night out? A dark or patterned pair will go nicely with a silky top.
Click through the gallery ahead for some serious wide leg pant street style ideas, as well as some very chic pairs to shop now.
Old Navy high-rise wide-leg raw-edge jeans for women, $35 at Old Navy
DressUp Celine floral wide leg pants in black, $43 at DressUp
Dressbarn pinstripe menswear palazzo trouser, $36 at dressbarn
Lucca Couture Isla beige multi wide leg contrast cuff pants, $102 at TOBI
Stripe One halter top and wide-leg pants set, $48 at Nasty Gal
Lulus Coastal Living lavy blue and white striped two-piece jumpsuit, $80 at Lulus
Modcloth floral wide-leg palazzo pants in patchwork, $65 at Modcloth
TOBI Snap Out of It red drawstring sweatpants, $72 at TOBI
Lulus Nassau white floral print wide-leg pants, $44 at Lulus
Ain't No River Wide Enough pants, $30 at Nasty Gal
Entourage Follow That Feeling pants, $31 at Entourage
DressUp Elizabeth ruffle wide leg pants in navy, $40 at DressUp
Valfre Rain pants, $76 at Valfre
Dahli Paint It Yellow pants, $80 at Lioness
EVIDNT wide leg cropped pants, $68 at Shopbop
J.O.A. floral print wide leg pants, $90 at J.O.A.