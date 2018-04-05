Proof That There’s Never a Wrong Time or Place for Wide Leg Pants

We’ve seen them come and go in the past few years, but this season wide leg pants are here to stay. Whether they hit mid-calf, ankle, or floor-length, these roomy pants can be worn anywhere from the office to a night out, and are perfect for the girl who’s so over skinny jeans (for now).

Otherwise referred to as palazzo pants, these seriously spacious bottoms have been seen on the streets and runways this spring. Go ahead, try a simple solid-colored pair for a super-polished work look. Heading to a music festival? Can’t go wrong with a bohemian-inspired floral, flowy iteration. Getting ready for a night out? A dark or patterned pair will go nicely with a silky top.

Click through the gallery ahead for some serious wide leg pant street style ideas, as well as some very chic pairs to shop now.