Proof That There’s Never a Wrong Time or Place for Wide Leg Pants

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Wide-Leg Pants
Photo: Getty Images

We’ve seen them come and go in the past few years, but this season wide leg pants are here to stay. Whether they hit mid-calf, ankle, or floor-length, these roomy pants can be worn anywhere from the office to a night out, and are perfect for the girl who’s so over skinny jeans (for now).

MORE: The Best Open-Toed Shoes to Spring for This Season

Otherwise referred to as palazzo pants, these seriously spacious bottoms have been seen on the streets and runways this spring. Go ahead, try a simple solid-colored pair for a super-polished work look. Heading to a music festival? Can’t go wrong with a bohemian-inspired floral, flowy iteration. Getting ready for a night out? A dark or patterned pair will go nicely with a silky top.

Click through the gallery ahead for some serious wide leg pant street style ideas, as well as some very chic pairs to shop now.

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Influencer wearing wide leg pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Old Navy high-rise wide-leg raw-edge jeans for women

Old Navy high-rise wide-leg raw-edge jeans for women, $35 at Old Navy

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | DressUp Celine floral wide leg pants in black

DressUp Celine floral wide leg pants in black, $43 at DressUp

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Influencer wearing wide leg pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Dressbarn pinstripe menswear palazzo trouser

Dressbarn pinstripe menswear palazzo trouser, $36 at dressbarn

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Lucca Couture Isla beige multi wide leg contrast cuff pants

Lucca Couture Isla beige multi wide leg contrast cuff pants, $102 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Influencer wearing wide leg pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Stripe One halter top and wide-leg pants set

Stripe One halter top and wide-leg pants set, $48 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Lulus Coastal Living lavy blue and white striped two-piece jumpsuit

Lulus Coastal Living lavy blue and white striped two-piece jumpsuit, $80 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Influencer wearing wide leg pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Modcloth floral wide-leg palazzo pants in patchwork

Modcloth floral wide-leg palazzo pants in patchwork, $65 at Modcloth

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | TOBI Snap Out of It red drawstring sweatpants

TOBI Snap Out of It red drawstring sweatpants, $72 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Influencer wearing wide leg pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Lulus Nassau white floral print wide-leg pants

Lulus Nassau white floral print wide-leg pants, $44 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Ain't No River Wide Enough pants

Ain't No River Wide Enough pants, $30 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Influencer wearing wide leg pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Entourage Follow That Feeling pants

Entourage Follow That Feeling pants, $31 at Entourage

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | DressUp Elizabeth ruffle wide leg pants in navy

DressUp Elizabeth ruffle wide leg pants in navy, $40 at DressUp

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Influencer wearing wide leg pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Valfre Rain pants

Valfre Rain pants, $76 at Valfre

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Three Floor Fashion Tidal trousers

Three Floor Fashion Tidal trousers, $275 at  Three Floor Fashion

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Influencer wearing wide leg pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Charlotte Russe striped palazzo pants

Charlotte Russe striped palazzo pants, $25 at Charlotte Russe

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Dahli Paint It Yellow pant

Dahli Paint It Yellow pants, $80 at Lioness

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Influencer wearing wide leg pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | EVIDNT wide leg cropped pants

EVIDNT wide leg cropped pants, $68 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | J.O.A. floral print wide leg pants

J.O.A. floral print wide leg pants, $90 at J.O.A.

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Influencer wearing wide leg pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | Genuine People wide leg high waisted pants

Genuine People wide leg high waisted pants, $120 at Genuine People

STYLECASTER | Wide Leg Pants | PrettyLittleThing black colour block wide leg trouser

PrettyLittleThing black colour block wide leg trouser, $30 at PrettyLittleThing

