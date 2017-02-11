StyleCaster
The 13 Best White T-Shirts to Shop Now

StyleCaster

Ah, the classic white T-shirt: It is, at once, our most beloved wardrobe standby and the item in our closets that we most dangerously underestimate. You might not research it the way you would, say, a new bag or a pair of on-trend boots—and sure, you might stuff it into your already-overflowing drawer instead of bothering to hang it up—but think about this: No matter how uninspired you might feel while getting ready for work in the morning, a good tee can make an otherwise stale outfit feel fresh and cool again. It’s a universal truth.

But thanks to the paradox of choice, shopping for the best white T-shirt can be anxiety-inducing, what with all the options and styles and price points and fabrics and—you get it. So in honor of National White Shirt Day, which is not only A Thing, but also is today, we’re culled the 13 best white tees from every price point to shop now. Ahead, an all-cotton crewneck from Gap, a boxy, modern-fit style that proceeds the ALCU, and a $95 tee that some women swear is worth the $$$—and everything in between. Shop them all below.

1 of 13

Club Monaco Sunny Tee, $29; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

Everlane The Human Women’s Box Tee in Small Print, $22; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane

Reformation Flax Relaxed V-Neck, $28; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation

Hanes & UO V-Neck Tee 2-Pack, $20; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

L'Agence Perfect T, $95; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

T by Alexander Wang Cotton Tee, $120; at La Garconne

Photo: La Garconne

Uniqlo Supima Cotton Crewneck, $9.90; at Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo

James Perse Relaxed Ringer Tee, $106; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Lacausa Ever T, $77; at Lacausa

Photo: Lacausa

Gap Vintage Wash Crewneck Tee, $24.95; at Gap

Photo: Gap

New Look Roll Sleeve Jersey Tee $12.50; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Baserange T-Shirt, $60; at The Line

Photo: The Line

Re/Done 1960s Slim Tee, $78; at Re/Done

Photo: Re/Done

