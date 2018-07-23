Not-So-Basic White Sneakers Are About to Become Your Go-To Shoe

My love affair with white sneakers started in 2013. I dipped my toes in the trend with a pair of white high-top Chuck Taylors. They were incredibly versatile, and they instantly made me feel cooler than my outfits actually were. I thought my white sneaker relationship ended with these Converse, but on a crisp fall morning in 2015, I spotted a pair of white Stan Smith Adidas sneakers on my roommate—and the love affair began again.

How could a pair of white sneakers be so comfortable and look so good with everything I wore? I quickly said goodbye to heels and other uncomfortable shoes I bought for the sake of “fashion” and started a serious relationship with white sneakers. I’m now the proud owner of more than 10 pairs of white sneakers—some simple, some bolder—and I’ve never looked back.

Though the white sneaker has been a fashion staple for some time, the resurgence of all things retro and vintage has solidified its place in the contemporary fashion landscape. We’ve had a good run with classic white sneakers, but this year is about taking things to the next level. We’re talking platforms, “dad” sneakers, embellishments, pops of metallics and, you know, a whole lot more.

Even these not-so-basic white sneakers can be dressed up with your go-to summer maxi, made chic with a tailored suit, or kept casual with jeans and a tee. It’s still the only shoe you’ll need pack for vacation—and probably the only shoe you’ll want to wear for the rest of summer.

Ahead, you’ll find 13 not-so-basic white sneakers—comfortable, stylish shoes that’ll leave you questioning why you’ve been wearing any shoe other than these.