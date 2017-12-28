StyleCaster
Share

The 20 Best Wedding Registry Gifts That are Total Investments

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 20 Best Wedding Registry Gifts That are Total Investments

by
2 Shares
STYLECASTER | Best Wedding Registry Gifts
20 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Whether you’re the one getting married or you’re a wedding guest looking for some inspiration after a friend or family member’s registry sold out, a wedding gift should be an investment that a couple uses to start their life together, whether it’s a stunning item that will beautify their home or a 100 percent practical piece that they’ll use for months or years to come.

MORE: The Top 5 Wedding Trends You’ll See Everywhere in 2018

From pricey kitchen staples that will make cooking together a breeze to travel-oriented splurges that will make any couple psyched for future globetrotting adventures, the 20 gifts ahead are ones that should be on every engaged couple’s wedding registry—we guarantee you won’t regret it.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Kitchen Aid stand mixer
Kitchen Aid stand mixer

Even if you’re not an avid baker, this mixer is a must-have because of it’s iconic and last-forever reputation.

Ultra Power Plus Stand Mixer, $349.99; at Target

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Matching luggage set
Matching luggage set

Nothing will make you feel more like an adult than walking through an airport with matching four-wheeled suitcases.

Calpak Astyll 3-Piece luggage set, $365 ;at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Classic bathrobes
Classic bathrobes

If you’re not already a robe person married life might make you into one.

Classic bathrobe, $99; at Parachute Home

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Wireless speaker for streaming music
Wireless speaker for streaming music

Your SO’s (corny...cough, cough) playlists have never sounded so good.

Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker, $199.99 at Best Buy

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Le Creuset dutch oven
Le Creuset dutch oven

A heavy-bottom pot perfect for chili, stew, or just looking pretty on your stove.

Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval French Oven, $514.99; at Macy’s

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Monogrammed water glasses
Monogrammed water glasses

Everyday water glasses with your initials is a nice reminder of the union you’ve entered into—plus they go with almost any kitchen style so you can’t go wrong.

Set of 4 monogrammed pint glasses, $59.99; at Williams Sonoma

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Fine china set
Fine china set

You probably don’t think you need fine china in your life, but if you don’t get it for your wedding you probably never will.

Wedgwood Renaissance Blue 5-piece place setting, $149.99 at Bloomingdale’s

Michael Aram Gotham white 5-piece place setting, $150 at Bloomingdale’s

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Amazon Prime subscription
Amazon Prime subscription

What could be better for a new couple than the promise of free shipping for a year?

Prime One-Year membership, $99; at Amazon

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Honeymoon registry
Honeymoon registry

If you and your S.O. have been living together for a while you probably don’t need much in the way of traditional registry items—have your guests contribute to your honeymoon instead.

The Newlywed Fund honeymoon registry, at The Knot

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Virtual assistant
Virtual assistant

The Echo can play your favorite music, tell you the weather, remind you of appointments, order takeout...wait, why are you getting married again?

Echo 2nd Generation, $99; at Amazon

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Bath towels
Bath towels

Start your marriage off on the right (absorbent) foot.

Kassatex Antico towel collection, $10-$36; at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Everyday dishware
Everyday dishware

A new set of everyday dishes can make your whole kitchen feel brand new.

Marin Blue 16-piece dinnerware set, $116.95; at Crate & Barrel

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Bedding set
Bedding set

An easy, all-in-one way to upgrade your sleep situation.

Move-In Bundle, $619 at Brooklinen

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Professional blender
Professional blender

Blend, mix, or crush anything with ease—plus this copper colored base will be the chicest thing on your counter.

Vitamix Pro 750 Heritage blender, $749; at Sur La Table

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Grill
Grill

Fourth of July cookout...need we say more?

Weber Genesis II natural gas grill, $1499; at Amazon

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Drill set
Drill set

How else will you hang all those cool pieces of artwork on your walls?

DeWalt 20-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Compact drill driver, $99 at Home Depot

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Vaccuum
Vaccuum

Mount this inside a closet for easy access to a crumb-free home.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Stick vacuum, $599.99 at Target

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Matching pots and pans
Matching pots and pans

It’s time to toss the motley crew of pots and pans you’ve acquired over the years to make room for this gorgeous—and useful—set.

Calphalon Signature Stainless Steel 10-pc set, $975; at Crate & Barrel

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Wardrobe steamer
Wardrobe steamer

If you have the room for it, a stand-up steamer beats out an old-school iron any day of the week.

Rowenta Precision Valet Full-Size garment steamer, $149.99; at Bed Bath & Beyond

STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Knife block
Knife block

Sure a traditional knife block is great to have, but these ceramic babies are lightweight, super sharp, and take a long time to dull.

Cuisinart 6-piece ceramic knife set, $49.99; at Macy’s

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Winter-Proof Face Masks That Deliver Intense Hydration

The Winter-Proof Face Masks That Deliver Intense Hydration
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Kitchen Aid stand mixer
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Matching luggage set
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Classic bathrobes
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Wireless speaker for streaming music
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Le Creuset dutch oven
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Monogrammed water glasses
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Fine china set
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Amazon Prime subscription
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Honeymoon registry
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Virtual assistant
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Bath towels
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Everyday dishware
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Bedding set
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Professional blender
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Grill
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Drill set
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Vaccuum
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Matching pots and pans
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Wardrobe steamer
  • STYLECASTER | Gifts for Any Couples Registry | Knife block
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share