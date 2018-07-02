16 of the Best Vegan Apparel Brands to Shop Right Now

The only thing sexier than an edgy leather jacket is an edgy “leather” jacket made from vegan materials—by an ethically minded company in a cruelty-free production process.
That might sound like a mouthful, but the point is this: Fashion brands are beginning to favor sustainability, cleaner materials, and more ethical production processes, so it’s becoming easier than ever to find stylish vegan clothing. (Yup, you can have your trendy wardrobe and feel ethical, too.)
So what’s the deal with vegan clothing, anyway? Let’s use that edgy leather jacket we mentioned earlier as an example. Whereas a normal leather jacket is made from animal skin or hides, a vegan leather jacket is made from faux leather—usually some combination of cork, waxed cotton, and a plastic polymer called polyurethane.
But won’t my faux leather jacket look, well, fake? Not if you’re looking in the right places. Now that sustainable fashion is becoming increasingly popular, more and more vegan clothing brands are emerging. These brands specialize in creating stylish vegan apparel that looks like the real deal, and plenty of them offer clothing for affordable prices.
While these vegan clothing companies aren’t super hard to find, we understand how frustrating it can be to spend hours searching online—just to come upon yet another cheap-looking pleather jacket. So we went ahead and did the heavy lifting for you.
Flip through the slideshow to see 16 of our favorite vegan apparel brands—plus links to some of their cutest products.
Urban Originals
Urban Originals makes practical, fashionable accessories for day-to-day use. The brand is "environmentally and ethically responsible," uses only vegan leathers, and is PETA-approved.
Rose Queen Crossbody, $78 at Urban Originals.
Photo:
Urban Originals
iApparel
iApparel sells vegan (and organic!) clothing and accessories for people who want to dress comfortably in ethically-sourced clothes.
Anti Dairy Social Club Hoodie, $45 at iApparel.
Photo:
iApparel
Beyond Skin
Beyond Skin is committed to sustainable and sweatshop-free business practices. The shoes are entirely vegan, and all the products are handmade in Spain.
Embroidered Flat Vegan Slippers, $189 at Beyond Skin.
Photo:
Beyond Skin
Melie Bianco
Melie Bianco uses polyurethane to create pieces that look and feel like leather, but don't have the "harmful side effects" of other, more inexpensive plastics. Plus, all of Melie Bianco's vegan leather products are created and sold in a cruelty-free environment.
Ellis Black Crossbody, $50 at Melie Bianco.
Photo:
Melie Bianco
Noize
Noize is a PETA-approved clothing brand focused on faux fur and vegan leather. The online retailer started out selling outerwear, but has since expanded to include playful T-shirts and leisure wear.
Banana T-Shirt, $45 at Noize.
Photo:
Noize
Love Is Mighty
Love Is Mighty seeks to find a balance between ethics, luxury, and elevated sustainability. The products might be expensive, but they're sourced from cruelty-free environments.
Deepa Sandals, $195 at Love Is Mighty.
Photo:
Love Is Mighty
Rungg
Rungg is a footwear brand that sells hand-embroidered, vegan shoes. It's been approved by PETA, and is recognized as a VVV+ Animal Free Designer Brand.
Mi Amor Heels, $300 at Rungg.
Photo:
Rungg
Dauntless
Dauntless' goal is to appeal to a fashion-forward and socially-conscious audience. The brand uses high-quality materials to deliver a product that looks and feels like authentic leather, but is 100 percent cruelty-free.
Star Biker Studded Jacket, $310 at Dauntless.
Photo:
Dauntless
Matt and Nat
Matt and Nat's priority from the beginning has been to source production materials from cruelty-free environments. Instead of using animal-based materials, the company repurposes and recycles bike tires, plastic bottles, cork, and cardboard.
AKI Ruby Belt Bag, $72 at Matt and Nat.
Photo:
Matt and Nat
Kowtow
Kowtow is committed to sustainability and mindfulness. The brand is certified by the ethical wool brand ZQ Merino to source materials that ensure the "highest grade of animal welfare."
Choreography Jumper, $249 at Kowtow.
Photo:
Kowtow
Angela Roi
Angela Roi produces high-end bags using only vegan leather. The brand's love of animals also inspired its donation policy in support of animal charities and humane shelters.
Ella Ring Handle Bag, $175 at Angela Roi.
Photo:
Angela Roi
Noumenon
Noumenon uses linen, organic cotton, cupro (a fiber made from cotton waste), and tencel (recycled woodpulp) to produce its clothing. It also takes advantage of recycled materials—like repurposed surplus furniture, which this jacket is made of.
Marie-Antoinette Jacket, $430 at Noumenon.
Photo:
Noumenon
Rombaut
Rombaut's shoes aren't derived from animals or toxic substances. Instead, the retailer's philosophy and products are based on humanist values and organic, cruelty-free materials.
Rohan Low Skate Shoe, $314 at Rombaut.
Photo:
Rombaut
Boli + Chip
Boli + Chip makes eco-friendly T-shirts, printed by hand using only "water-based ecological inks" that are better for the environment (read: less toxic) than plastics and other common production materials.
Vegan Power Rolled Sleeve T-Shirt, $29 at Boli + Chip.
Photo:
Boli + Chip
Miakoda
Miakoda works with organic, plant-based fibers to make sustainable clothing. The company also uses 100 percent recycled content for its packaging and shipping materials.
The Robe, $122 at Miakoda.
Photo:
Miakoda
Good Guys
In 2017, Good Guys won the PETA award for "Best Vegan Shoes," and went on to be featured in several top fashion magazines for its sustainable and ethical production practices.
Samo White Vegan Leather Sneakers, $115 at Good Guys.
Photo:
Good Guys