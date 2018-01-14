25 Perfect Valentine’s Day Recipes to Bookmark Now

Okay, we understand that it’s only January, but whether you’re partnered up or not, Valentine’s Day can be a great excuse to treat yourself and/or your loved ones. We can’t wait impress our partner, girlfriends, or family with some amazing V-Day recipes (and create amazing spreads for Instagram, of course).

Whether you’re getting together with the ladies for a Galentine’s soirée or planning a home-cooked meal for two, there are a ton of delicious and super-pretty recipes out there. From heart-shaped bacon (who wouldn’t love to wake up to that?!) to pink-and-red raspberry Oreos, these recipes are must-trys no matter what you have planned for February 14th.

Instead of trying to pull together something incredible last-minute, bookmark these recipes now, so you’re ready once February strikes.