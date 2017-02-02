The 17 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Boo

You know what’s fun? Shopping for Valentine’s Day presents. Just kidding—it can be kind of stressful. Lots of people in relationships just have a nice dinner or whatever and call it a night, but if you’re in the practice of gifting your partner with something more than some fettuccine al burro and a caprese salad, then it’s off to the store with you. And by store, we obviously mean online. Because you can easily buy something sweet for your boo without leaving the comfort of your own chair. If you live together, well—we leave it up to you as to how you’ll deal with hiding the box from them until February 14.
We’ve found 17 legitimately great V-Day presents out there on the wide plains of the internet, and we collated them all in one place, so you don’t have to search too hard (or look through too many options) to find something perfect. Whether you just want to spend under $20 and get them a small token of your love (capped off with a nice card, perhaps?) or you’re planning to go all out, we bet you’ll find something perfect for bae.
For the Movie Buff
Asus ZenBeam E1 Projector, $269; at B&H
For the Vamp
For the Nasty Woman
For Your Favorite Human
The Human Unisex Crew in Small Print, $22 ($5 of every shirt goes to the ACLU); at Everlane
For the Audiophile
In-Ear Marble Rose Gold Headphones in Black or White, $62; at Casetify
For the Foodie
Slice Box (including a soapstone pizza stone and everything you need to make a banging pizza), $55; at Bespoke Post
For the Cool Girl
Nike Tech Fleece Joggers, $100; at Nike
For the Cool Guy
Nike Tech Fleece Joggers, $124.97 (was $150); at Nike
For the Caffeine Addict
Bialetti Moka Express Espresso Maker, $34.99; at Target
For the Bath Fan
For the Hedonist
Open Secret Luxury Gift Box, $129; at Lelo
For the Bodysuit Enthusiast
The Mesh-Trim Bodysuit, $45; at Lively
For the Phone-Dropper
Hearts Transparent Phone Case, $40; at Casetify
For the Multitasker
For the Nostalgic
Crosley X UO Cruiser Wonky Grid Bluetooth Record Player, $99; at Urban Outfitters
For the Scent Lover
For the Romantic
