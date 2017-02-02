The 17 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Boo

You know what’s fun? Shopping for Valentine’s Day presents. Just kidding—it can be kind of stressful. Lots of people in relationships just have a nice dinner or whatever and call it a night, but if you’re in the practice of gifting your partner with something more than some fettuccine al burro and a caprese salad, then it’s off to the store with you. And by store, we obviously mean online. Because you can easily buy something sweet for your boo without leaving the comfort of your own chair. If you live together, well—we leave it up to you as to how you’ll deal with hiding the box from them until February 14.

We’ve found 17 legitimately great V-Day presents out there on the wide plains of the internet, and we collated them all in one place, so you don’t have to search too hard (or look through too many options) to find something perfect. Whether you just want to spend under $20 and get them a small token of your love (capped off with a nice card, perhaps?) or you’re planning to go all out, we bet you’ll find something perfect for bae.