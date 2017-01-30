21 Valentine’s Day Gifts Your Friends Will Love

Come February 14, we’ll be surrounded by flowers, balloons, and more drugstore chocolates than any one person should consume in a day. While sweet and well-intentioned, these aren’t the most groundbreaking Valentine’s Day gifts, and if you’re shopping for a friend (or yourself, because honestly, why not?), you can do so much better.

The 21 finds ahead include luxe makeup palettes, cool home decor finds, and covetable pieces from the latest PANDORA collection. Far more impressive than a kitschy stuffed animal, these are our picks for the best Valentine’s Day gifts for friends. Here’s to celebrating love.