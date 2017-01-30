StyleCaster
21 Valentine’s Day Gifts Your Friends Will Love

Photo: STYLECASTER / Allison Kahler

Come February 14, we’ll be surrounded by flowers, balloons, and more drugstore chocolates than any one person should consume in a day. While sweet and well-intentioned, these aren’t the most groundbreaking Valentine’s Day gifts, and if you’re shopping for a friend (or yourself, because honestly, why not?), you can do so much better.

The 21 finds ahead include luxe makeup palettes, cool home decor finds, and covetable pieces from the latest PANDORA collection. Far more impressive than a kitschy stuffed animal, these are our picks for the best Valentine’s Day gifts for friends. Here’s to celebrating love.

1 of 21
For the bath junkie
For the bath junkie

Bright Endeavors Rest & Recover Soaking Salt, $18; at The Little Market

For the jewelry lover
For the jewelry lover

Pandora Radiant Hearts of Pandora Ring, $60; at PANDORA Jewelry

For the avid horoscope reader
For the avid horoscope reader

Zodiac Journal, $18; at Anthropologie

For the pin collector
For the pin collector

These Are Things Postage Stamp Pin, $10; at These Are Things

For the L.A. native
For the L.A. native

Southern California Homesick Candle, $29.95; at Homesick

For the pink obsessive
For the pink obsessive

Pandora Leather Bracelet, $50; at PANDORA Jewelry

For the hair care enthusiast
For the hair care enthusiast

Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture Custom Hair Masque Cocktail Kit, $38; at Sephora

For the matcha drinker
For the matcha drinker

Panatēa Modern Matcha Tea Set, $69; at MoMA Store

For the amateur photographer
For the amateur photographer

Heart Glitter Frame, $10; at Urban Outfitters

For the accessories hound
For the accessories hound

Limited Edition Vavvoune Clutch, $60; at The Volta

For the makeup afficianado
For the makeup afficianado

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Palette, $8; at Anastasia Beverly Hills

For the sparkle fan
For the sparkle fan

Pandora Sparkling Bow Bracelet, $125; at PANDORA Jewelry

For the nail fanatic
For the nail fanatic

Deborah Lippmann Limited Edition Pretty in Pink Set, $34; at Deborah Lippmann

For the budding mixologist
For the budding mixologist

Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist, $8.92; at Barnes & Noble

For the pizza lover
For the pizza lover

Ban.dō Work it Out Gym Bag, $28; at Ban.dō

For the beauty hoarder
For the beauty hoarder

Tarte Tarteist PRO Glow to Go Highlight & Contour Palette, $23; at Tarte Cosmetics

For the trendsetter
For the trendsetter

Pandora Pavé Drops, $125; at PANDORA Jewelry

For the coffee connoisseur
For the coffee connoisseur

Coffee Cold Brew Gift Set, $36; at Uncommon Goods

For the kitchenware buff
For the kitchenware buff

Reassurance Mug, $15; at Society6

For the Fashion DIYer
For the Fashion DIYer

Hipstapatch Champagne Patch, $4; at Hipstapatch

For the music expert
For the music expert

Urbanears Plattan 2 Headphones, $49; at Urbanears

