21 Valentine’s Day Gifts Your Friends Will Love

Come February 14, we’ll be surrounded by flowers, balloons, and more drugstore chocolates than any one person should consume in a day. While sweet and well-intentioned, these aren’t the most groundbreaking Valentine’s Day gifts, and if you’re shopping for a friend (or yourself, because honestly, why not?), you can do so much better.
The 21 finds ahead include luxe makeup palettes, cool home decor finds, and covetable pieces from the latest PANDORA collection. Far more impressive than a kitschy stuffed animal, these are our picks for the best Valentine’s Day gifts for friends. Here’s to celebrating love.
For the avid horoscope reader
For the L.A. native
Southern California Homesick Candle, $29.95; at Homesick
For the hair care enthusiast
Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture Custom Hair Masque Cocktail Kit, $38; at Sephora
For the amateur photographer
For the accessories hound
Limited Edition Vavvoune Clutch, $60; at The Volta
For the makeup afficianado
For the budding mixologist
Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist, $8.92; at Barnes & Noble
For the pizza lover
Ban.dō Work it Out Gym Bag, $28; at Ban.dō
For the beauty hoarder
Tarte Tarteist PRO Glow to Go Highlight & Contour Palette, $23; at Tarte Cosmetics
For the coffee connoisseur
For the music expert
Urbanears Plattan 2 Headphones, $49; at Urbanears