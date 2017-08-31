StyleCaster
Share

6 New Intimate Skin Care Products to Keep You Feeling Great Down There

What's hot
StyleCaster

6 New Intimate Skin Care Products to Keep You Feeling Great Down There

by
Best Vaginal Skin Care Products
6 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Let’s be honest: Sweating is rarely a good look (or feeling). It’s stinky, uncomfortable and seems to occur at the most inopportune times (other than when you’re working out, obviously). Sure, we get that sweating is normal, and proof that our bodies are doing what they’re supposed to do. But when we start to sweat down there—in our vaginas and the surrounding area—sometimes that natural moisture can end up being a bit too much.

Thankfully, a new wave of intimate skin care products is set to change the way we care for our nether regions. Gone are the days of douching (please tell us you quit this years ago) and brands are now focusing on minimizing the sweat down there to help us feel fresh 24/7. Sounds almost too good to be true, but before we thank the beauty gods for looking out for us, there are a few things you should know.

MORE: WTF Is a Vagina Lift and Does Any Woman Actually Need One?

First off, the same sweat glands that exist in the underarm area (apocrine sweat glands) also live in your vaginal area, but some special products can throw off your natural—and delicate—PH balance, ultimately causing significant discomfort. Clearly, those are ones you’ll want to avoid.

Sounds like a complicated science class, but to actually understand the pH levels in the intimate area, you can divide the female anatomy into two parts, says Dr. Gunvor Ekman Ordeberg, professor of Gynecology at Karolinska Institute. The external vulva area (outer labia, inner labia, vaginal opening) has a pH level of 5, which is the same pH as the rest of our skin, and inside the vagina itself, there’s a pH level of 3.5. This is a very acidic environment, making it difficult for bacteria to survive.

So what’s a girl to do when so many cool new intimate skin care items are on the rise, but you’re not sure which ones could improve your vaginal health or aggravate things?

MORE: 20 Sexy Pairs of Undies That Keep You Healthy Down There

“Make sure to use products with a pH level of 5 and that they are hypoallergenic,” says Ordeberg. “Do not use normal soaps or shower gels for the intimate area since they contain high pH levels. Alternatively, do not use a low pH level either—this is too acidic for the external parts. It;s also important to avoid products with alcohol because that dries out the sensitive skin in this area.”

Check out our list of new intimate skin care lines that will help you feel clean, comfortable, and fresh down there. And, of course, if any product you use causes irritation, cut that one from your roster immediately.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6
DeoDoc Intimate Deo
DeoDoc Intimate Deo

You use deodorant for sweaty underarms, so why not have a deo for the delicate skin in your intimate area? This luxury brand has quickly become the market leader in Europe and is now taking the US by storm because the sweet smell and cool mist on this spray-on deodorant is an instant pick-me-up.

DeoDoc Intimate Deo, $24.94; at Nelly

Photo: courtesy of brand
Shades of V Very V Luminizer
Shades of V Very V Luminizer

This highlighter went viral for all the right reasons: It promises to brighten and minimize any skin imperfections in the vulva region. Best of all, the vitamin E evens your skin tone and prevents dark spots. And if you're into this one, try their exfoliator, cleanser, and serum to keep your lady area lovely.

Shades of V Very V Luminizer, $43; at ThePerfectV

Photo: courtesy of brand
Sweet Spot On-the-Go Wipes
Sweet Spot On-the-Go Wipes

Made by women for women, these wipes are free of glycerin, alcohol, sulfates, parabens, gluten, soy or dairy ingredients to help maintain your normal pH balance.

Sweet Spot On-the-go Wipes, $7.99; at SweetSpot

Photo: courtesy of brand
Missha All About Eve Blossom Inner Cleansing Mousse
Missha All About Eve Blossom Inner Cleansing Mousse

This sweet-smelling mousse contains chrysanthemum water and lotus water for a mild and gentle cleansing. Just pump 2-3 times to dispense appropriate amount (in your hand) and apply with care.

All About Eve Blossom Inner Cleansing Mousse, $8.40; at Missha

Photo: courtesy of brand
SASS Intimate Refreshing Mist
SASS Intimate Refreshing Mist

Spray this mist on your vagina to neutralize and protect it from odors. And don't worry about irritation; this mist is dermatologically tested and gynecologist-approved. We also love that it's so gentle, you can use it during pregnancy and menstruation.

SASS Intimate Refreshing Mist, $6.99; at Wearesass

Photo: courtesy of brand
The Honey Pot Normal Wash
The Honey Pot Normal Wash

Sure, we love practically anything that's plant-based, but we never imagined our feminine care to be created with the same ingredients. This isn't meant to be used as a douche, but rather a gentle cleanser for the vaginal area.

The Honey Pot Normal Wash, $9.99; at TheHoneyPot

Photo: courtesy of brand

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Most Awkward Celebrity-Sponsored Instagrams

10 Most Awkward Celebrity-Sponsored Instagrams
  • DeoDoc Intimate Deo
  • Shades of V Very V Luminizer
  • Sweet Spot On-the-Go Wipes
  • Missha All About Eve Blossom Inner Cleansing Mousse
  • SASS Intimate Refreshing Mist
  • The Honey Pot Normal Wash
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share