The Best TV Shows of 2017: Your Definitive Guide to Every Must-See Series

It’s an exciting time of year for personal development (not to mention small-screen entertainment), yet we know all too well the highs and lows a fresh start can bring. While resolutions are great, we’re breaking tradition and compiling a more useful list: which shows to get shamelessly addicted to when the promise of a new year wears off.

We’ve even scouted out series to carry you through all the emotional stages of resolution remorse: for instance, Netflix’s new Santa Clarita Diet for when you’re feeling super-ambitious; HBO’s star-studded Big Little Lies for when you’re in denial about realistic goals; Jude Law’s controversial role on The Young Pope when you’re judging yourself too harshly; Judd Apatow’s latest project Crashing when you’re slumping into a depression; A Series of Unfortunate Events when you’re angry about outcomes; and even ABC’s The Bachelor made the list—for when you’re ready to accept your TV-obsessed fate.

Read on for your definitive guide to the 20 new and returning premieres we’re most excited to bundle up and binge-watch this season.