StyleCaster
Share

16 of the Trendiest Glasses Frames to Try Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

16 of the Trendiest Glasses Frames to Try Right Now

by
STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion Ideas | Glasses Frames Shopping Guide
16 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Boring eyewear has long been a thing of the past. Brands like Warby Parker and countless others have totally changed the game by making cool, trendy, and affordable glasses for the masses. You no longer have to wear snoozy, straightforward frames or wish you had contacts.

We found 16 of the cutest glasses frames currently on the market that will make you want to swap out your current glasses or rethink avoiding your next appointment with your optometrist.

MORE: The 12 Winter Trends We’re Most Excited to Wear

All hail four-eyed fashion and step into fall with frames that have pearl detailing, graphic prints, bold statements and more. Click through the slideshow to shop our picks directly.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 16
STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
Lady in Pearls

Gucci frames, $558; at Matches Fashion

STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
Two-Toned

Zelda, $145; at Warby Parker

STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
The Bold Move

Weldon glasses, $31; at Optically

STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
Floral Frames

Floral frames, $39; at Firmoo

STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
Red Hot

Fendi frames, $372; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
The New Cat-Eye

Kaleos frames, $148; at Matches Fashion

STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
Cotton Candy

Silvan, $95; at Warby Parker

STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
Party Frames

Miu Miu, $560; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
Cat Eyes

Flannery Reading Glasses, $48; at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
Goldie

Rose gold frames, $25.99; at Firmoo

STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
Purple Party

Gucci glasses, $252; at Optically

STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
Crystalized

Dolce & Gabbana frames, $211; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
Metal Metal

Blair, $145; at Warby Parker

STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
Teal Things

Teal frames, $39; at Firmoo

STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
Tortoise Eyes

Cora, $95; at Warby Parker

STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
The Clear Number

Oxydo, $107 (was $213); at Optically

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Newest Under-$10 Beauty Bargains for Fall

The Newest Under-$10 Beauty Bargains for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
  • STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
  • STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
  • STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
  • STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
  • STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
  • STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
  • STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
  • STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
  • STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
  • STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
  • STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
  • STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
  • STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
  • STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now
  • STYLECASTER | Cutest Glasses Frames to Shop Now

Promoted Stories

share