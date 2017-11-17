25 Modern Trench Coats You’ll Want to Wrap Yourself up In

If there is one season-less outerwear piece you need in your closet this year—and, frankly, any year—it’s a trench coat. You can wear a trench year round, and it’s easy to dress up, dress down, and match with pretty much anything in your closet.
Typically, when we shop for classic pieces, we gravitate towards neutral colors like black, gray, nude or even a navy. But since 2017 and soon-to-be 2018 is all about stepping out of your fashion comfort zone and trying new things, we’re on a roll with graphic prints, embroidery, and interesting silhouettes—and you should be, too.
We’ve selected 25 of the coolest, not-your-average trench coats for the season. Not feeling the classic khaki trench? Instead, try a tartan print, denim fabric, or something with a little glitz. Step up your outerwear game this season and click through the gallery to find your perfect trench soulmate (or two).