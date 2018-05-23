StyleCaster
The Coolest Summer Travel Accessories to Help You Hit the Road in Style

The Coolest Summer Travel Accessories to Help You Hit the Road in Style

by
Summer Travel Accessories
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Whether you’re headed to the airport to jet set somewhere far away or driving to a nearby weekend getaway, packing is seriously The. Worst. Thing. Ever.

It’s inevitable that we always seem to wait until the last possible second to start packing, so instead of easing into the vacation mindset, we’re overcome with sheer panic. How many pairs of sunglasses do I actually need? Do I pack extra outfits? Somehow, the only (time-sucking) solution seems to be to try everything in our closets again to find the perfect three—er, five—looks.

We feel your pain. So in order to take away some of your packing problems, we’ve scouted some essentials you’ll be so glad to have on your next summer getaway. Everything from comfy-chic airport clothes (hello fire track suit combo) to the luggage and organizing essentials you’ve been meaning to pick up for about a year.

No one has to know that you saved packing until an hour before you have to leave. We—and the very chic finds ahead—are here to make your life stress-free and stylish.

Airport Style
Photo: Getty Images
Bon Voyage

Bag, $78 at Everything But Water

The Track Suit
Available For Weekends

Passport Holder, $24 at Ban.do

Rock n' Roll
Photo: Getty Images
Backpack

Backpack, $348 at Kate Spade

The Travel Scarf
Photo: Getty Images
Statement Scarf

Scarf, $395 at Hermes

The 'It' Hat
Photo: Getty Images
Mini Specs

Sunglasses, $55 at Quay Australia

Backpack Babe
Photo: Getty Images
Cosmetic Trio

Set, $78 at Henri Bendel

Fannypack + Sneakers
Photo: Getty Images
Panama Hat

Hat, $230 at Rag & Bone

Athleisure
Photo: Getty Images
Adventure Sandals

Sandals, $315 at Ancient Greek Sandals

Travel Abroad
Photo: Getty Images
The Carry-On

Luggage, $225 at Away

Trendy Tourist
Photo: Getty Images
The Sun Hat

Hat, $59.39 at Lack of Color

Hat & Camera Things
Photo: Getty Images
Paparazzi Sunnies

Sunglasses, $48 at Perverse

The Mini Pack
Photo: Getty Images
Voyager Tote

Bag, $118 at Lilly Pulitzer

Business Casual
Photo: Getty Images
The Travel bottle

Waterbottle, $35 at S'well

The Travel Boot
Photo: Getty Images
Rubber Travel Case

Case, $20 at Havaianas

Pop of Color
Photo: Getty Images
4 Piece Cosmetic Set

Set, $68 at Vera Bradley

