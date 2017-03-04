StyleCaster
Share

25 Editor-Approved T-Shirt Dresses for Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Editor-Approved T-Shirt Dresses for Spring

by
25 Editor-Approved T-Shirt Dresses for Spring
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

We do not have the time or desire to treat every day like we’re interviewing at Vogue. Meaning we’d much rather wake up and grab one simple, casual piece to wear than mull over an elaborate look. Hence our not-so-secret love affair with T-shirt dresses.

More: The Best Zara Accessories To Shop This Spring 2017

An unofficial warm weather uniform, the T-shirt dress meets all the criteria of an ideal spring outfit: comfortable, effortless, and in the case of those that are neutral and understated, the perfect canvas for bold accessories.

More: The Sustainable Collection We’ve Been Waiting for is Here

Lou & Grey, Thakoon, and Aritzia have rolled out some of the best T-shirt dresses we’ve seen lately, with styles ranging from basic, boxy silhouettes to punchier designs marked by lace trim, knot details, and ruffles. It’ll be warm enough to wear them in just a few weeks—time to get a head start on your spring shopping with the editor-approved picks ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Lou & Grey Signature Soft Tee Dress, $59.50; at Lou & Grey

Photo: Lou & Grey

Datura White & Black Linen Knot Dress, $185; at Datura

Photo: Datura

Thakoon Jersey T-Shirt Dress, $306; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory

Modern Citizen Rayner Knotted T-Shirt Dress, $41; at Modern Citizen

Photo: Modern Citizen

Tobi Cute Black & Taupe Shift Dress, $50; at Tobi

Photo: Tobi

Maison Margiela Cotton T-Shirt & Silk Slip Dress, $1,795; at Barneys New York

Photo: Maison Margiela

H&M Jersey Dress, $14.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

RED Valentino Lace Hem T-Shirt Dress, $450; at Shopbop

Photo: RED Valentino

Lauren Moshi Lana Love & Smile Dress, $121; at Revolve

Photo: Lauren Moshi

Misguided Plus Size Oversized T-Shirt Dress, $33; at Misguided

Photo: Misguided

BDG Jane Muscle Tee Dress, $49; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Vince Cotton Knit Tie Sleeve Dress, $195; at Vince

Photo: Vince

McQ Alexander McQueen T-Shirt Dress, $250; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Artizia Babaton Alexey Dress, $165; at Artizia

Photo: Artizia

Torrid Hacci Knit Trapeze Dress, $58.90; at Torrid

Photo: Torrid

Alexander Wang Classic Boatneck Dress with Pocket, $66; at Alexander Wang

Photo: Alexander Wang

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Rose-Print Silk T-Shirt Dress, $129; at Barneys Warehouse

Photo: ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

The Great Body Striped Cotton-Jersey Mini Dress, $165; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: The Great

Moschino Printed Crepe de Chine Mini Dress, $380; at The Outnet

Photo: Moschino

Beth Ditto Jean Paul Gaultier Corset T-Shirt Dress, $140; at Luis Via Roma

Photo: Beth Ditto

Julien David T-Shirt Ruffle Dress, $490; at La Garconne

Photo: Julien David

Opening Ceremony All Countries T-Shirt Dress, $195; at Opening Ceremony

Photo: Opening Ceremony

Dolls Kill Ebb and Flow Oversized Tee Dress, $30; at Dolls Kill

Photo: Dolls Kill

American Apparel French Terry T-Shirt Dress, $17; at American Apparel

ASOS T-Shirt Dress with Woven Gingham Frill Detail, $38; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Next slideshow starts in 10s

These Indie Beauty Products Will Give You The World's Prettiest Skin

These Indie Beauty Products Will Give You The World's Prettiest Skin
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share