The Best Sweatpants You Can Actually Wear Outside

The Best Sweatpants You Can Actually Wear Outside

Best Sweatpants Outfits
Real talk: Nobody likes spending their hard-earned cash on sweatpants. If you’re not getting them as a gift from your parents (my mom is big on giving pajamas as presents, which are basically the same thing), they’re usually something you acquire from a significant other or a sibling, and then wear until the crotch becomes one big hole. In fact, I’m sure we all have a few pairs of comfy bottoms that might as well have materialized out of thin air.

But last month, I used a gift card to purchase a pair of luxe sweats that I wouldn’t be ashamed to wear outside the house, and without exaggeration, my life is changed. In fact, I’ve since bought two more pairs of pants that toe the line between “trousers” and “lounge pants”—one even has a track stripe running down the side—that I could conceivably wear to work with ankle boots or heels, and then also to bed if I felt like it. Couple that with the fact that athleisure is now widely acceptable as on and off-duty wear (at least in NYC), and I’m not sure why anyone would bother with jeans again—especially in January, the only month it’s acceptable to wrap yourself in eight layers of wool and call it an outfit.

Alas, we culled the best sweatpants—some that are purely for lazy days inside and a few that are stylish enough to wear to the office—to shop now.

Everlane Classic Fleece Sweatpant, $58; at Everlane

Outdoor Voices Slight Sweatpant, $120; at Outdoor Voices

Whistles Contrast Stripe Elyse Trousers, $230; at Shopbop

Oak + Fort Pant F61, $78; at Oak + Fort

Forever21 Striped Drawstring Sweatpants, $34.90; at Forever21

ADAY Hail Yes Track Sweatpants, $95; at ADAY

Cotton Citizen Biker Trouser Pant, $185; at Bandier

Topshop Nude Velour Loungewear Joggers, $45; at Topshop

Uniqlo Drape Pants, $14.90; at Uniqlo

Zara Velvet Trousers, $29.90; at Zara

Sundry Striped Sweatpants, $100; at Lou & Grey

Velvet by Graham & Spencer Koko Sweatpant, $127; at Revolve

MM6 Maison Margiele Shiny Sweatpants, $370; at La Garconne

Tibi Wide Leg Pants with Patch Pockets, $395; at Shopbop

Raquel Allegra Easy Pant, $228; at The Dreslyn

Pixie Market Silver Side Stripe Sweatpants, $56; at Pixie Market

Reebok Classics Vector Sweatpants In Black, $73; at ASOS

Out From Under Dream On Cozy Fleece Pant, $54; at Urban Outfitters

Champion French Terry Pants, $22.99; at Target

COS Relaxed Cashmere Trousers, $190; at COS

Bobi Distressed Jersey Sweatpant, $70; at Revolve

