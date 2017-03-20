21 Best Spring Sweaters for 2017 That We’re Stocking Up On Now

The phrase “sweater weather” doesn’t exactly conjure up visions of birds chirping, flowers blooming, or April showers, but that doesn’t mean we can’t embrace the wardrobe staple in spring. In fact, the sweater weather that comes after winter is wholly different than that of autumn—and it requires a totally new type of layering.

Instead of thick, chunky cable-knit styles in fabrics like mohair and cashmere, the best spring sweaters are often made with loose knits in more breathable fabrics like merino and cotton. The best ones look great under a trench or a lightweight parka, and even better when paired with a flouncy skirt or high-waisted jeans. To celebrate the warmer weather that’s surely on its way (we mean, it *has* to be, right?), we rounded up 21 spring sweaters for every budget and style, including an off-the shoulder version, a ribbed style with silk paneling, and a striped sweater we can’t get enough of.