21 Best Spring Sweaters for 2017 That We’re Stocking Up On Now

by
Photo: Courtesy of Loeil

The phrase “sweater weather” doesn’t exactly conjure up visions of birds chirping, flowers blooming, or April showers, but that doesn’t mean we can’t embrace the wardrobe staple in spring. In fact, the sweater weather that comes after winter is wholly different than that of autumn—and it requires a totally new type of layering.

Instead of thick, chunky cable-knit styles in fabrics like mohair and cashmere, the best spring sweaters are often made with loose knits in more breathable fabrics like merino and cotton. The best ones look great under a trench or a lightweight parka, and even better when paired with a flouncy skirt or high-waisted jeans. To celebrate the warmer weather that’s surely on its way (we mean, it *has* to be, right?), we rounded up 21 spring sweaters for every budget and style, including an off-the shoulder version, a ribbed style with silk paneling, and a striped sweater we can’t get enough of.

1 of 21

& Other Stories Silk Turtleneck, $55; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Zara Sweater with Back Bows, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Acne Studios Riva Mouline in Turquoise, $360; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Wilfred Free Hyun Knit Top, $98; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Topshop Fine Gauge Strap Back Knitted Crop Top, $55; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Pixie Market Camel Snap Button Knit, $96; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

ASOS Stripe Bardot Crochet Top, $43; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Lyford Lurex Knit Jumper, $95; at Finery

Photo: Finery

Maiyet Short Sleeve Sweater, $425; at Maiyet

Photo: Maiyet

ASOS Knitted Co Ord Tee in Stripe, $38; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Helmut Lang Cashmere Tie Sleeve Pullover, $380; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Everlane The Cashmere Crew, $100; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane

Gucci Metallic-Trimmed Striped Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater, $1,200; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

COS Knitted Top With Silk Panel, $99; at COS

Photo: COS

KOLOR Striped Sheer Cotton-Blend Sweater, $585; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York

Gap Soft Ribbed Sweater, $22.48; at Gap

Photo: Gap

H&M Textured Knit Sweater, $34.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Brandy Melville Lance Sweater, $39; at Brandy Melville

Photo: Brandy Melville

Lauren Manoogian Rib Tunic, $350; at Maryam Nassie Zadeh

Photo: Maryam Nassie Zadeh

Loéil Rosetta Sweater, $155; at Loéil

Photo: Loéil

3.1 Phillip Lim Off-The-Shoulder Pullover, $325; at Intermix

Photo: Intermix

